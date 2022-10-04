Read full article on original website
Saturday Forecast
More than 100 people ran and walked Saturday at Bella Fontaine Park to raise awareness on domestic violence and abuse.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
JADASA walk/run in St. Louis County raises awareness of domestic violence
JADASA walk/run in St. Louis County raises awareness of domestic violence

More than 100 people ran and walked Saturday at Bella Fontaine Park to raise awareness on domestic violence and abuse.
St. Charles County Executive says ARPA Pandemic tax dollars may be wasted
St. Louis area communities received tens of millions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. However, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says some of your ARPA pandemic tax dollars may be wasted. St. Charles County Executive says ARPA Pandemic tax …. St. Louis area communities received tens of millions...
Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois' Safe-T Act
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois' Safe-T Act. Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ …. Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois' Safe-T Act. Virgina Air Hyperloop’s pod on display at Kirkwood …. Virgina Air Hyperloop's pod on display at Kirkwood museum. What are you doing...
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch.
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
Missouri's biggest roadblock in freeing the wrongfully convicted? Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Up until last year, if elected prosecutors believed a person was wrongfully convicted, there wasn’t anything they could do about it. A state law, passed in May 2021, changed that, giving them a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge. And since then, three prosecutors have filed motions to set people free from prison or clear their records.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Manhunt underway for murder suspect in north St. Louis County
Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.
