Despite disappointing loss in final preseason matchup, Dallas looks ahead to Thursday against Nashville. The reality of the preseason is that it's hard to read. Players have to get themselves ready to play, and their performance in preseason games can lend some insight. The Stars needed time to get the new system installed, and there were moments when it was working well. But at the same time, you could say that veterans only endure the process so that they can get to games that matter, meaning that they aren't always performing at the peak of their abilities.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO