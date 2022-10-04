Read full article on original website
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Strome's OT Goal Wins it for Caps
John Carlson and Connor Brown converged on Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau in the Washington end, shaking the puck loose from him as he entered the slot. Carlson carried behind the Caps' cage and then fired a long stretch pass up to right wing wall to spring Brown into Columbus ice on a 2-on-1 with Strome on the left side. Brown feathered a saucer feed over the defender's stick, and Strome buried it from in tight to win it for Washington.
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Close Out Preseason with 3-1 Win over Rangers
Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows and Zach Parise score as Ilya Sorokin backstops Isles to win. The New York Islanders won their preseason finale on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at UBS Arena. Kieffer Bellows, Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise (PPG) each scored for the...
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
NHL
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
NHL
Stars have work to be done ahead of regular season
Despite disappointing loss in final preseason matchup, Dallas looks ahead to Thursday against Nashville. The reality of the preseason is that it's hard to read. Players have to get themselves ready to play, and their performance in preseason games can lend some insight. The Stars needed time to get the new system installed, and there were moments when it was working well. But at the same time, you could say that veterans only endure the process so that they can get to games that matter, meaning that they aren't always performing at the peak of their abilities.
NHL
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
MTL@OTT : Game recap
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
NHL
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Preseason Finale to Golden Knights in Boise
Arizona set to open regular season play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. That'll do it for the preseason. The Arizona Coyotes finished their exhibition slate in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, dropping a 5-1 game to the Vegas Golden Knights at Idaho Central Arena. Arizona will now turn its attention to finalizing its roster before opening the regular season at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
NHL
Penguins win Stanley Cup in EA Sports 2022-23 NHL season simulation
Crosby takes home Conn Smythe, McDavid Hart winner, Markstrom nets Vezina. Another year, another Stanley Cup championship for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At least the digital versions of them. The official NHL23 simulation conducted by EA Sports has Crosby and the Penguins raising the Cup again in the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
