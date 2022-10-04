Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Chronicle
Beavers Steamroll Grizzlies
The Tenino football team had little trouble returning to its winning ways, running through Hoquiam in a 50-14 win in 1A Evergreen play Friday. “The boys understood the assignment,” head coach Cary Nagel said. “We have a league that's very competitive and they worked hard at practice. They put their best foot forward.”
Chronicle
Fenner Medals to Lead Wolves to Win Over Tigers
For the first time this year, Centralia’s Von Wasson did not card the best score in a golf match. Though he shot a 38, good enough to take home medalist honors in almost any other competition, Luke Fenner finished one stroke ahead of him to lead Black Hills to a 242-268 victory over Centralia Friday afternoon at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Highclimbers
Paced by a quick start, the W.F. West volleyball team swept Shelton in straight sets Thursday night, 25-9, 25-20, 25-18. The Bearcats dominated in the first set, and after a little bit of a letdown in the second, Mari Ceesay got them squared away with some tough serves, and Courtney Jones helped finish it off to reclaim momentum.
Chronicle
Tigers Come Back From Short Week, Slow Start to Down MWP
NAP (Q1) — Austin Chapman 52-yard run, PAT failed. Rushing: MWP — Carter Dantinne 19/18; NAP — Chapman 8/149/3 TD Ashton Demarest 10/137, Stanley 12/78/2 TD, Karsen Denault 3/42 O’Neill 2/24/1 TD. Passing: MWP — Brecken Pelletier 2-8/15; NAP — Demarest 5-16/50. Receiving: MWP...
Chronicle
Titans Maul Fishermen in Pe Ell
PWV — Kolton Fluke 65-yard run, PAT good. PWV — Blake Howard 60-yard punt return, PAT good. PWV — K. Fluke 21-yard pass to D. Fluke, PAT failed. Rushing: ILW — Caron 10/30; PWV — Blake Howard 6/86, Kolton Fluke 2/83, Cody Strozyk 5/69. Passing:...
Chronicle
Tigers Bring Block But Fall to ‘Nooks
The Napavine volleyball team had to deal with some bad breaks – and, of course, the defending district champs – on the road Thursday, ultimately falling in three sets to Kalama, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16. “I felt like the girls worked really hard tonight,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said....
Chronicle
Highclimbers Shut Out Tigers
Rushing: SLT — N/A; CEN — Kellen Rooklidge 14/56, Tommy Billings 10/60. Receiving: SLT — N/A; CEN — Cobain Kennedy 5/34. The offensive woes continued for the Centralia football team, and with them came another loss, as the Tigers fell to Shelton 30-0. The Highclimbers found...
Chronicle
Another Sheets Hat Trick, Another Win for W.F. West
The hat tricks are starting to become commonplace for Cameron Sheets. W.F. West’s senior star logged her third three-goal game in a row Thursday, as the Bearcats dominated Shelton from the get-go in a 5-0 win at home in 2A EvCo play. “She’s been on a roll the past...
Chronicle
Beavers Put Four Past Grizzlies in Clean Sheet
TENINO — The Tenino girls soccer team went into its Thursday league matchup with Hoquiam focusing on the possession game, and the successful result was a 4-0 blanking of the Grizzlies on the Black Top. “We used some good passing, and huge credit to a bunch of my midfielders...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast
Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
Chronicle
Pe Ell Falls in Four to TRC
The Pe Ell volleyball team came out firing but couldn’t keep the winning ways up past the first set, falling in four to Three Rivers Christian 16-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15. “We started off playing good volleyball,” Pe Ell coach Eddi Peterson said. “And then every bonehead mistake we could make we did. (But) we didn’t get our heads down, even when we were down by 10. We had a couple kills and dandy blocks and that got the girls’ energy up.”
Chronicle
Loggers Beat Riverhawks in Low-Scoring Battle
One goal was all the Onalaska soccer team had in it against Toledo, but one goal was all the Loggers needed Wednesday evening at home, beating the Riverhawks 1-0 in Central 2B League play. After a scoreless first half, Onalaska got the deciding goal in the 54th minute, when Brooklyn...
Chronicle
Centralia College Suspends Women’s Hoops Program Due to Late Coaching Change
Effective for just the 2022-23 winter season, the Centralia College women’s basketball program has been suspended due to coaching turnover and roster flux, the Centralia College Athletic Department announced in a press release this fall. After previous coach Caleb Sells stepped down following last season, the Trailblazers made a...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Arthurs: 1953-2022
Linda Fantz Arthurs, age 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at home. Linda was born Nov. 1, 1953, to Chester Lawrence (Larry) Mitchell and Martha Juanita Mitchell. She had two siblings, Walter Lynn Mitchell and Pamela Yvonne Neil. In 1972, Linda graduated from Centralia High School....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Blanchard
Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
Chronicle
Shop Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House
Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal shop on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday. The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12
The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
Chronicle
WDFW Announces Seven Days of Clam Digging Starting Saturday
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced opportunities for clam digging at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis beaches from Oct. 8 to 14. "Most of the 2,700 harvesters who went out during last week's season opener found easy digging, and we're expecting more of the same," said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. "As usual, we'll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all planned openings."
Chronicle
Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Launches Stationary Pumpkin Train at the Depot Oct. 22-23
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) will hold its annual Pumpkin Train as a stationary event this year due to ongoing track repairs, the railroad announced Wednesday. While the train won’t leave the depot, attendees will still be privy to a full slate of activities inside the 1920’s passenger coach,...
