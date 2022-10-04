The Pe Ell volleyball team came out firing but couldn’t keep the winning ways up past the first set, falling in four to Three Rivers Christian 16-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15. “We started off playing good volleyball,” Pe Ell coach Eddi Peterson said. “And then every bonehead mistake we could make we did. (But) we didn’t get our heads down, even when we were down by 10. We had a couple kills and dandy blocks and that got the girls’ energy up.”

PE ELL, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO