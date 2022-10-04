Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Standing Strong, Serving Region's Needs After Hurricane Ian
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system’s flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system’s hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery
This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out Emerge - Translation from Sight to Surface, the latest exhibition from local artist Brigitta Wagner Sultana. Emerge marks the first gallery opening for Sultana in over a decade. Since her last showing, she’s been balancing her artwork with being a full-time mother of two. “I took painting through my whole college career, and print-making. I never stopped painting after I graduated college. I always did it as an outlet, a creative outlet, other than what I was doing in graphic design,” says Sultana. “I haven't really shown since 2010, because I had another baby, and then I took a pause, but I've always just been creating. As an artist, you never stop.”
Behind the Scenes of an Election After a Hurricane
Running an election is hard enough. Try doing it in the wake of a Category 4 hurricane. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the election on Nov. 8 will proceed, and he hopes in this area, there will be fewer hiccups than seen in Charlotte or Lee County to the south.
