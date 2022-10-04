Read full article on original website
West Fargo Beats Davies For the State Soccer Championship
WEST FARGO ND– The West Fargo Packers defense and goal keeping was outstanding to hold the Davies Eagles to just 1 goal Saturday. They Packers won in the 98th minute of the match after the game went to extra time tied at one. The Packers won 2-1.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News. “I obviously...
Moorhead preparing ordinance to regulate THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about 125 dollars a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag From Barnes County Courthouse
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After his...
