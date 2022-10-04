ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

West Fargo Beats Davies For the State Soccer Championship

WEST FARGO ND– The West Fargo Packers defense and goal keeping was outstanding to hold the Davies Eagles to just 1 goal Saturday. They Packers won in the 98th minute of the match after the game went to extra time tied at one. The Packers won 2-1.
WEST FARGO, ND
Moorhead preparing ordinance to regulate THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about 125 dollars a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
MOORHEAD, MN
Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag From Barnes County Courthouse

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After his...
VALLEY CITY, ND

