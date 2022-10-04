ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Waivers Are Canadiens’ Best Bet to Add Depth on Defense

The Montreal Canadiens are in an enviable position, with priority selecting players off waivers until Nov. 1. However, to benefit, they have to use it just right, targeting players at specific positions, players with specific profiles to boot. To do otherwise would be to arguably squander the advantage altogether. As...
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81

Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago

The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
CHICAGO, IL
Kiefer Sherwood
Dave Dryden
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)

Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
COLUMBUS, OH
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with

Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
CHICAGO, IL
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'

The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Preseason Finale to Golden Knights in Boise

Arizona set to open regular season play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. That'll do it for the preseason. The Arizona Coyotes finished their exhibition slate in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, dropping a 5-1 game to the Vegas Golden Knights at Idaho Central Arena. Arizona will now turn its attention to finalizing its roster before opening the regular season at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
BOISE, ID
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Stars have work to be done ahead of regular season

Despite disappointing loss in final preseason matchup, Dallas looks ahead to Thursday against Nashville. The reality of the preseason is that it's hard to read. Players have to get themselves ready to play, and their performance in preseason games can lend some insight. The Stars needed time to get the new system installed, and there were moments when it was working well. But at the same time, you could say that veterans only endure the process so that they can get to games that matter, meaning that they aren't always performing at the peak of their abilities.
DALLAS, TX
MTL@OTT : Game recap

BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
3 Takeaways: Isles Close Out Preseason with 3-1 Win over Rangers

Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows and Zach Parise score as Ilya Sorokin backstops Isles to win. The New York Islanders won their preseason finale on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at UBS Arena. Kieffer Bellows, Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise (PPG) each scored for the...
ELMONT, NY
Penguins win Stanley Cup in EA Sports 2022-23 NHL season simulation

Crosby takes home Conn Smythe, McDavid Hart winner, Markstrom nets Vezina. Another year, another Stanley Cup championship for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At least the digital versions of them. The official NHL23 simulation conducted by EA Sports has Crosby and the Penguins raising the Cup again in the...
Oct. 8: NHL Preseason Roundup

Senators defeat Canadiens in OT at Hockeyville; Gibson injured for Ducks. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Saturday. Batherson also had...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8

BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
Jagr performs ceremonial puck drop at Global Series in Prague

Former NHL forward receives big ovation from Czech crowd. Czech and former NHL star Jaromir Jagr performs the ceremonial puck drop as the second game of the Global Series begins in Prague. 01:24 •. Who better than the highest scoring Czech player in NHL history to drop the ceremonial first...
SAN JOSE, CA
Tuch's dog gets after pucks at Sabres practice

Golden Retriever Teddy Tuch takes over ice in Buffalo. Forget too many men on the ice, there should be a penalty for not enough dogs on the ice. Alex and Teddy Tuch proved that on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres forward brought the cutest visitor to practice and the team shared a video of Teddy tearing it up.
BUFFALO, NY

