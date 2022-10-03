Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Pesticide residues on produce highest ever
State also finds illegal levels at 3rd highest since testing began in 2012. Sacramento: Pesticide residues were found on more than 65% of produce in California, according to the latest annual report issued by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) last week. That figure is the highest ever recorded by the current California Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program that began in 2012.
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
indybay.org
Hundreds to Participate in Dream Beyond Bars and Borders Street Action to Demand End to Vi
On Thursday, October 6 at 2:30pm Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ) and Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA), are co-sponsoring The Grassroots Global Justice Alliance's 8th Membership Assembly march. The event will be from 2:30 - 6PM PST. This march is part of Dream Beyond Bars Campaign that demands...
indybay.org
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting
The Zoom registration link for the South Bay Indigenous Solidarity October 6 (7:00 PM) is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz. A draft agenda, with comments enabled, is available at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1doK07IPEPiz1jGuDBKx5xrlC87RklhAdhKfBOE998oI/edit?usp=sharing. Our meeting will focus on the remaining time left in the extended public comment period (ending Nov. 7, 5:00 PM) for the Sargent Ranch...
indybay.org
Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll
Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
indybay.org
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
indybay.org
Remembering Rosie Jiménez-Victim of the Hyde Amendment
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer. On October 1, rally attendees said their call for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and full access to abortion is just the beginning. Speakers in the BART Plaza at 24th and Mission cried out for affordable childcare, for the reuniting of immigrant families separated by draconian laws, and for an end to racism in reproductive health care,
