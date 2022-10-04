ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

2K Games Informs Users That Their Stolen Data is Now for Sale Online

The game company 2K confirms that users' personal data has been compromised in the recent data breach from a third-party extension. According to Mobile Syrup, the company had already reached out to players through an email, notifying them about the possible threat actors targeting sensitive information. System Credentials Were Stolen...
