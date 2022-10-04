ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
City
San Juan, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

2 women arrested after 87-year-old Texas City nursing home resident hit, kicked and dragged

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.
TEXAS CITY, TX
kjas.com

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
BEAUMONT, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
#Fugitive
kjas.com

Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him

A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession

VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
VIDOR, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Port Arthur News

Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him

SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

