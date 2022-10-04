Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
KFDM-TV
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
2 women arrested after 87-year-old Texas City nursing home resident hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
kjas.com
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
KTRE
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
kjas.com
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
KFDM-TV
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession
VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Port Arthur News
Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
KFDM-TV
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him
SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
Texas City nursing home fires employees after video shows elderly resident being hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — At least two employees of a Texas City nursing home have been fired after a video showed an 87-year-old resident being hit, kicked and dragged by employees. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation said an internal investigation was initially launched against the employees and they were immediately...
KFDM-TV
Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
Photo released of possible vehicle believed to be involved in Fort Bend County woman's death
It's been nearly a year since Mariesha Dockery went missing and was later found dead in Cedar Bayou. Now, authorities released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in her case.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
12newsnow.com
7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrell Park in Beaumont
Eric Charles tells 12News investigators have a reason to believe the fire was not an accident. Lab tests are currently being ran to determine the exact cause.
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
