eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes
BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for setting two cars on fire in November
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with arson after he was identified as a suspect in the burning of two cars. Michael James Menard, 58, was identified as the suspect from video recordings of the arson after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
eastidahonews.com
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Post Register
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded Wednesday to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. The post Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Blackfoot man killed in accident identified
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in accident identified appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for man accused of killing husband, stabbing wife in home invasion
REXBURG — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attacking a couple, killing the husband and stabbing his wife. The trial for Pierre Lake, 19, is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. Court documents show Lake allegedly shot 65-year-old Ralph Brian...
Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. The post Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared appeared first on Local News 8.
