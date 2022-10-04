ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Obituaries
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Jane Lew, WV
State
Colorado State
Jane Lew, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Lee Cook
Person
Ryan
Person
Belinda Lee
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Ryan#Fl
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Seize 40 Pounds of Marijuana, 54 Grams of Mushrooms, Rifles, Guns, and Roughly $20,000

A drug transportation, repackaging, and distribution investigation beginning on Friday, September 30, 2022, resulted in the follow up and. service of a search warrant on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the recovery/seizure of over forty (40) pounds of marijuana, fifty-four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple rifles, handguns, packaging material, scales and approximately $20,000 in US Currency.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found

UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy