connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
Metro News
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
connect-bridgeport.com
Aircraft Crash in Preston County Sees One Individual Transported to Hospital for Treatment; FAA to Arrive
WDTV is reporting that one person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County. A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
Remains matching description of missing West Virginia man found in Oak Hill
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. Baker was last seen […]
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Police Seize 40 Pounds of Marijuana, 54 Grams of Mushrooms, Rifles, Guns, and Roughly $20,000
A drug transportation, repackaging, and distribution investigation beginning on Friday, September 30, 2022, resulted in the follow up and. service of a search warrant on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the recovery/seizure of over forty (40) pounds of marijuana, fifty-four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple rifles, handguns, packaging material, scales and approximately $20,000 in US Currency.
80 dogs rescued from trailer in Upshur County
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office announced that 80 dogs were rescued from an illegal breeding home on Monday.
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Missing Kanawha County teen found
UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
