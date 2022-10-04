'It ruins the tournament for everybody': Local fishing business owner, podcaster says of Lake Erie fishing competition controversy

OHIO, USA — An E. coli outbreak in Ohio, Michigan and other nearby states has been declared over by the CDC on Tuesday. The CDC reported 83% of sick people interviewed said they at Wendy's restaurants in several states before getting sick. 68% of those people said they ate romaine lettuce in their Wendy's meal. But, a specific ingredient that caused the outbreak could not be confirmed because it ended before enough data could be gathered.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO