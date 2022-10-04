'It ruins the tournament for everybody': Local fishing business owner, podcaster says of Lake Erie fishing competition controversy

Read full article on original website
180th to conduct night training Thursday
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights Thursday, weather permitting. Residents of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m. The training may include the use of flares, as well as aircraft taking off and landing.
Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
$2.9 million project in NW Ohio to fill regional manufacturing jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — JobsOhio, a state nonprofit, announced Thursday a $2.9 million pilot project to fill northwest Ohio manufacturing jobs. The project is in partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association and the Regional Growth Partnership and intends to connect those seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry and regional companies looking to hire through a "full-time recruitment partner" and a marketing campaign across 17 counties.
E. coli outbreak in Ohio, Michigan declared over, CDC says
OHIO, USA — An E. coli outbreak in Ohio, Michigan and other nearby states has been declared over by the CDC on Tuesday. The CDC reported 83% of sick people interviewed said they at Wendy's restaurants in several states before getting sick. 68% of those people said they ate romaine lettuce in their Wendy's meal. But, a specific ingredient that caused the outbreak could not be confirmed because it ended before enough data could be gathered.
This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
Local storm chaser follows Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Hurricane Ian makes its way over the Atlantic and toward the Carolinas, people are evacuating the path of the incoming storm. But, some people are following it. Brandon Copic is a northwest Ohio native and a professional storm chaser who began following storms when he...
Go 419: Fremont museum celebrates former President Hayes' 200th birthday
FREMONT, Ohio — One of Ohio's most famous citizens turns 200 next week. The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont has a full weekend of activities to celebrate the 19th president of the United States. Fremont's Rutherford B Hayes wore a lot of hats in his...
Dozens of silhouettes on display to honor NW Ohio women who were victims of domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Bethany House is kicking it off strong with a powerful message: unveiling 51 life-size silhouettes remembering local women whose lives were tragically cut short. The Bethany House hosts the Silent Witness Project because they want the public to...
State pro-choice group, BGSU students educate community on reproductive rights
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, there has been continuous discussion in and out of the courts for state bans. Currently, Ohio has a law on the books to ban most abortions. But, a Cincinnati-area judge put a hold on the law,...
Childhood cancer fighter now in remission, remembers twin sister lost 9 years ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — For Averyana and Jenni Monroe, remission of Averyana's Leukemia for the third time is cherished good news. But it comes with some pain, because her identical twin sister Adriyana isn't celebrating with them. "Sunday marks six years for Adriyana, so this week," Jenni said. "From our...
