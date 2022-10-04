ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Brian Robinson Jr. ready to play 6 weeks after being shot

Six weeks after being shot twice, running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be in uniform on Sunday for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans. Washington removed Robinson from reserve/non-football injury on Saturday and restored the rookie from Alabama to its active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

8 Alabama-roots players become game-eligible in NFL

Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges who weren’t eligible to play in Sunday’s NFL games on Friday are eligible now. One player was signed to the 53-man active roster, five were restored to active status after injuries and two were elevated from practice squads. · NFL...
NFL
AL.com

Landon Collins returning to the NFL

Former Alabama All-American Landon Collins is returning to the NFL with his original team by joining the New York Giants’ practice squad. Collins is signing with the Giants in time to accompany the team on its flight across the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. New York will play the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.
NFL
AL.com

New England Patriots make moves at quarterback

The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
AL.com

Rudy Ford contributes for Packers in unexpected way

The Green Bay Packers signed Rudy Ford because of his special-teams ability. But when Adrian Amos went down with a concussion in Green Bay’s previous game, Ford had to step in at safety against the New England Patriots. But that presented the Packers with the dilemma of balancing Ford’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Week 5 NFL player props: Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts props for Sunday

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please bet responsibly. Week 5 in the NFL is already in motion, and the weekend comes with tons of player prop betting opportunities from the league’s...
NFL
AL.com

Lee Corso misses College GameDay due to illness, expected to return ‘pretty soon’

Lee Corso was absent from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday due to an undisclosed illness, host Rece Davis announced at the beginning of the broadcast. Corso did not make the trip to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., for Saturday’s show due to “doctor’s orders,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit added. Corso also missed last week’s broadcast at Clemson due to the same illness, Davis said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Dolphins have no plans to put Tua Tagovailoa on IR

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins had no plans to put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve given what they know at this time about the former Alabama All-American’s recovery from a concussion. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play in Sunday’s game against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star becomes Lamar Jackson

Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt practiced with the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in two months on Wednesday, and already he’s Lamar Jackson. “Man, I’m dropping dimes,” Taylor-Britt told reporters in the Cincinnati locker room on Thursday, and then laughed. · THURSDAY NIGHT: COLTS BEAT BRONCOS IN NO-TD...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

