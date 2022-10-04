Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Brian Robinson Jr. ready to play 6 weeks after being shot
Six weeks after being shot twice, running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be in uniform on Sunday for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans. Washington removed Robinson from reserve/non-football injury on Saturday and restored the rookie from Alabama to its active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday.
Bryce Young practices, doesn’t throw, before Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff
Bryce Young is still a “game-time” decision, per Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide quarterback went through pregame warmups on Bryant-Denny Field an hour before kickoff on Saturday night. Alabama’s centers and quarterbacks usually practice handoffs and snap 45 minutes before kickoff. The Tide’s Heisman Award...
What TV channel is Alabama-Texas A&M tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M do battle on Saturday, Oct. 8 in an SEC West showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Alabama and Texas A&M have basically taken last year’s scenario and added some offseason spice....
8 Alabama-roots players become game-eligible in NFL
Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges who weren’t eligible to play in Sunday’s NFL games on Friday are eligible now. One player was signed to the 53-man active roster, five were restored to active status after injuries and two were elevated from practice squads. · NFL...
Landon Collins returning to the NFL
Former Alabama All-American Landon Collins is returning to the NFL with his original team by joining the New York Giants’ practice squad. Collins is signing with the Giants in time to accompany the team on its flight across the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday. New York will play the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.
Johnny Manziel calls out Texas A&M for final play call against Alabama: ‘That’s a joke of an ending’
Johnny Manziel didn’t like the play call. With three seconds left and Texas A&M 2 yards from defeating Alabama for the second straight year, the Aggies’ final pass fell incomplete. The No. 1 Crimson Tide survived 24-20. “One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,”...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
New England Patriots make moves at quarterback
The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Rudy Ford contributes for Packers in unexpected way
The Green Bay Packers signed Rudy Ford because of his special-teams ability. But when Adrian Amos went down with a concussion in Green Bay’s previous game, Ford had to step in at safety against the New England Patriots. But that presented the Packers with the dilemma of balancing Ford’s...
‘GameDay’ crew breaks down Alabama-Texas A&M, Georgia-Auburn: ‘This one gets ugly early and often’
It’s an Auburn-Alabama doubleheader on “SEC on CBS” on Saturday. Auburn travels to No. 2 Georgia for a 2:30 p.m. kick, while No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M at 7 p.m. The games will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).
Week 5 NFL player props: Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts props for Sunday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please bet responsibly. Week 5 in the NFL is already in motion, and the weekend comes with tons of player prop betting opportunities from the league’s...
Lee Corso misses College GameDay due to illness, expected to return ‘pretty soon’
Lee Corso was absent from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday due to an undisclosed illness, host Rece Davis announced at the beginning of the broadcast. Corso did not make the trip to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., for Saturday’s show due to “doctor’s orders,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit added. Corso also missed last week’s broadcast at Clemson due to the same illness, Davis said.
Colts’ Nyheim Hines, like Tua Tagovailoa, needs help standing after hit, shows ‘gross motor instability’
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines had to be helped off the field Thursday night early in the game against the Denver Broncos and has been ruled out due to NFL concussion protocol. In the Colts’ first possession, Nyheim got hit, then had trouble standing and had to be helped...
DraftKings promo code: Claim $1,050 in bonuses plus bet $5, win $200 on NCAA football Week 6
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 6 of the college football season and a DraftKings promo code is your ticket to multiple offers worth over $1,250 for...
Dolphins have no plans to put Tua Tagovailoa on IR
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins had no plans to put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve given what they know at this time about the former Alabama All-American’s recovery from a concussion. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play in Sunday’s game against the...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ predictions, including Alabama-Texas A&M: ‘This one is personal’
Lee Corso was missing for a second straight week, but ESPN’s “GameDay” crew - armed with celebrity picker Rob Riggle - dished out their picks from Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday. The guys give Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher little chance against Nick Saban and No. 1...
Cardinals vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, TV info, time
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of an MLB 2022 National League wild-card playoff series Saturday, October 8, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Miles Mikolas gets the start on the mound in Game 2 for the...
Former Alabama prep star becomes Lamar Jackson
Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt practiced with the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in two months on Wednesday, and already he’s Lamar Jackson. “Man, I’m dropping dimes,” Taylor-Britt told reporters in the Cincinnati locker room on Thursday, and then laughed. · THURSDAY NIGHT: COLTS BEAT BRONCOS IN NO-TD...
