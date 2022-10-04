The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO