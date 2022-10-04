CLEVELAND — Wesleyan earned its second straight win in Region 7-AAA football Friday night, holding on for a 22-17 victory at White County. The Wolves (3-4, 2-1 region), fresh off a win over previously unbeaten Lumpkin County, led 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but White closed to 20-17 on a touchdown pass with 9:58 left in the game. From there, the Wesleyan defense held and forced a safety with nine seconds remaining for the final margin.

