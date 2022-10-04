ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Hebron Christian softball clinches state berth with sweep

DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team swept Hart County in the Region 8-AAA Tournament on Saturday, clinching a spot in the state playoffs. The Lions advanced to the tournament semifinals with 7-1 and 14-6 victories.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mistake-prone Hebron Christian suffers first loss, falls to Monroe Area

DACULA — When it’s not your night, it’s not your night. Looking to keep its undefeated football season alive Friday night at home against Monroe Area, Hebron Christian turned the ball over on four of its first seven drives, including three times inside the 10-yard line, and Monroe Area capitalized.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan stays on a roll, wins at White County

CLEVELAND — Wesleyan earned its second straight win in Region 7-AAA football Friday night, holding on for a 22-17 victory at White County. The Wolves (3-4, 2-1 region), fresh off a win over previously unbeaten Lumpkin County, led 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but White closed to 20-17 on a touchdown pass with 9:58 left in the game. From there, the Wesleyan defense held and forced a safety with nine seconds remaining for the final margin.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

ASPIRE Awards to feature trio from Gwinnett Heat

Three people connected to the Gwinnett Heat program — Gwinnett County Public Schools’ adapted sports organization — are nominees for Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Awards. Former GCPS athletic and activities director Mike Emery is up for the Advocacy Award for his role in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

