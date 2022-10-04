Read full article on original website
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will be covered by Corizon Correctional Healthcare under a separate agreement with the state. Adree Edmo, who is from Bannock County, sued...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for setting two cars on fire in November
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with arson after he was identified as a suspect in the burning of two cars. Michael James Menard, 58, was identified as the suspect from video recordings of the arson after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Post Register
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes
BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
Post Register
Blackfoot holds on to fifth spot in 4A poll
The Blackfoot Broncos dropped another spot in the state media’s 4A prep football poll following a loss to 5A foe Highland last week. Blackfoot is now sitting in the No. 5 spot in the state. A loss to Rigby last week pushed Skyline out of the top spot in...
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ready for the Civil War game
The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season. The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Madison's McArthur, Shelley's Nelson celebrate state titles
It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments. Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
