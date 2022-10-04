Read full article on original website
HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance
HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca
RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
Aryza, Validis to Support Open Finance for UK Business Lenders
Aryza, which claims to be the expert developers of software solutions for the sectors of insolvency, credit and debt recovery, has announced a partnership with Validis, an open accounting platform, in order “to develop an open finance solution that will help business lenders obtain better quality financial data from their customers.”
TNS, Blue Ocean Technologies to Expand US Stock Trading Footprint
Global network and Infrastructure-as-a-Service pioneer Transaction Network Services (TNS) announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), owner and operator of the Blue Ocean ATS, a global alternative trading system (ATS) that “operates from 8pm to 4am EDT.”. Blue Ocean ATS will “leverage TNS’ robust network backbone and dark...
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
Insurtech bolttech Acquires Majority Shareholding in Axle Asia
Bolttech, the Singapore-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, “an established insurance broker in Indonesia.”. Axle Asia will “become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded.”. The addition of Axle Asia will “accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s...
Paystand Upgrades Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Accept Payments
Paystand, which claims to be the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, announced a series of upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration. Paystand first “unveiled its partnership with Sage in May 2021, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Sage Intacct customers everywhere.”. Now, in addition to being...
Santander UK Introduces My Home Manager via Mobile App
Santander UK has announced the launch of My Home Manager in the Santander mobile app, a new comprehensive service “for mortgage customers designed to assist with all aspects of their home, including: viewing their home value estimate and mortgage balance; checking their home’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and; making home repairs.”
Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing
Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
Visa, TD Are Streamlining Cross-Border Money Movement for Businesses
Visa Canada and TD Securities announced an innovative collaboration as TD becomes the first Canadian financial institution “to join Visa B2B Connect, a cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments network, enabling account to account, international payments quickly, securely, and with predictability.”. According to Visa (NYSE: V) research, cross-border money movement “represents...
Tokeny Partners with Assetera, a Regulated Digital Asset Exchange to Boost Liquidity of Security Tokens
Security token platform Tokeny has announced a partnership with Assetera, a regulated digital asset exchange. Tokeny is the leading digital securities platform in Europe that provides the ecosystem for issuers to leverage blockchain technology. Assetera is licensed and supervised by the Austrian FMA to provide digital securities and other digital...
Largest Bank in Central and Eastern European Region to Enter Metaverse
PKO Bank Polski says the Metaverse initiative will be used as a laboratory “to broaden experience and to test relevant technological solutions.”. According to Paweł Gruza, vice president of the management board of PKO Bank Polski managing the work of the management board, in the perspective of a decade, the Metaverse may become such a development for the global economy that it would be similar to the emergence of the PC, Internet and smartphones in the past.
Aleph.im Introduces Open Source Indexing Solution for Solana
Aleph.im, the Web3 cloud platform for computing services, file storage and indexing solutions, announced the launch of their open source and “decentralized” indexing solution for the Solana ecosystem, in order “to accelerate the development of decentralized applications through accessible data queries and integrations.”. As the main indexer...
Hamilton Lane, Securitize to Tokenize Funds, Expanding Access to Private Markets
Securitize, a digital asset securities firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), a global private markets investment firm, announced a partnership “to expand investor access to Hamilton Lane’s funds through tokenization.”. Through this partnership, qualified U.S.-based investors will be “able to more easily access three distinct Hamilton Lane funds,...
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Appoints Mark Carr as MD, Chief Enterprise Architect
Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Carr has “joined the Group as Managing Director and Chief Enterprise Architect.”. In his new role, Mr. Carr will “help ensure HKEX’s vision to build the Marketplace of the Future is fully reflected in its groupwide technological and digital roadmap.”
Binance: BNB Smart Chain Paused After Potential Exploit
BNB Smart Chain (BSC) was previously known as Binance Smart Chain and is part of the broader blockchain ecosystem created by Binance. Earlier today, an announcement was released indicating things are back up and running following the exploit. In a blog post, BNB Chain apologized for the hack indicating that...
ZenLedger, BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments
ZenLedger, which claims to be the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, which is one of the largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger “to...
Argentina’s Fintech Uala to Invest $150M in Mexico, Colombia Business Expansion
Argentina-based Fintech firm Uala will reportedly be investing $150 million over the upcoming 18 months in order to support its virtual banking business, primarily in Mexico and Colombia. This, according to company CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri (whose comments came during a recent interview with Reuters). The Fintech company, which has a...
BNPL: Afterpay’s Monthly Payment Solution Gives Consumers More Ways to Pay
Afterpay (ASX:APT), which claims to be a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) payments, introduced a new payment solution that gives consumers even more choice, flexibility and time “to pay, with transparent terms to support responsible spending – just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.”
