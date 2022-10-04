Read full article on original website
John W Brown
5d ago
And they are selling the public that Ladd Stadium is a safe place to send your children to attend HS Football Games....the Gangs of Birdville will not have it.....There us no way that this is safe day or not....
Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
5 drug traffickers arrested, over 23 grams of fentanyl found: Mobile Co. deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span. In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
Vigil held for Alabama 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother of M&M Food Mart shooting victim: ‘Let’s get the guns off the streets’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a man gunned down in his car last month watched stoically as a judge set bail for hi accused killer Thursday and then struggled to compose herself afterward. “He was granted bond, and I’m just hurting behind what was said in the courtroom.,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of stealing excavator
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
WPMI
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
Rich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
Rich Boy has reportedly been arrested in his hometown of Mobile, Ala. on two counts of third-degree domestic violence, AL.com reports. The rapper, real name Marece Richards, was specifically charged with harassment and assault before being taken into custody last Friday (Sept. 30) and was still in jail as of Oct. 2, according to public records.More from VIBE.comFlorida Grandmother Arrested For Smacking Granddaughter With A SlipperTwo Black Men Arrested At Philly Starbucks Reach $1 Settlement And Program For Young EntrepreneursLil Pump Arrested for Reportedly Firing A Gun NBC 15 News added more context to the story, reporting that the 39-year-old got...
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
