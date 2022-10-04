ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

John W Brown
5d ago

And they are selling the public that Ladd Stadium is a safe place to send your children to attend HS Football Games....the Gangs of Birdville will not have it.....There us no way that this is safe day or not....

WKRG News 5

Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.  Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.  Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Person
Derrick Parker
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of stealing excavator

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
Public Safety
Vibe

Rich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Rich Boy has reportedly been arrested in his hometown of Mobile, Ala. on two counts of third-degree domestic violence, AL.com reports. The rapper, real name Marece Richards, was specifically charged with harassment and assault before being taken into custody last Friday (Sept. 30) and was still in jail as of Oct. 2, according to public records.More from VIBE.comFlorida Grandmother Arrested For Smacking Granddaughter With A SlipperTwo Black Men Arrested At Philly Starbucks Reach $1 Settlement And Program For Young EntrepreneursLil Pump Arrested for Reportedly Firing A Gun NBC 15 News added more context to the story, reporting that the 39-year-old got...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]

