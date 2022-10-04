ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history?

There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez hits walk-off HR in 15th for 1-0 win

It took 15 innings and one swing from Oscar Gonzalez to end what had been the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. The Cleveland Guardians rookie led off the bottom of the 15th with a walk-off, series-clinching home run for a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. It was the first homer in franchise history to clinch a postseason series, and the 13th overall in the majors.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén

Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has mulled over the possibility of receiving a call from Rick Hahn and the organization. But for now, it's not on his agenda.
NBC Sports Chicago

What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames?

OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 World Series odds for all MLB postseason teams

The 2022 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and it is time to get into the nitty gritty of the postseason. To start, we will see four three-game Wild Card Series – two in the AL and two in the NL – starting this Friday. Then we will move onto the Division Series and League Championship Series.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled

The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and traded Robertson to the Phillies — and a new report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman sheds insight on why.
NBC Sports Chicago

In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career

Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays

The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight Tampa Bay batters across seven and two-third frames. Closer Emmanuel Clase, who finished the...
