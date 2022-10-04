It took 15 innings and one swing from Oscar Gonzalez to end what had been the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. The Cleveland Guardians rookie led off the bottom of the 15th with a walk-off, series-clinching home run for a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. It was the first homer in franchise history to clinch a postseason series, and the 13th overall in the majors.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO