What are the longest games in MLB playoff history?
There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
MLB roundup: Mariners storm back for series-clinching win
October 9 - Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series.
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez hits walk-off HR in 15th for 1-0 win
It took 15 innings and one swing from Oscar Gonzalez to end what had been the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. The Cleveland Guardians rookie led off the bottom of the 15th with a walk-off, series-clinching home run for a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. It was the first homer in franchise history to clinch a postseason series, and the 13th overall in the majors.
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback
The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén
Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has mulled over the possibility of receiving a call from Rick Hahn and the organization. But for now, it's not on his agenda.
What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames?
OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
2022 World Series odds for all MLB postseason teams
The 2022 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and it is time to get into the nitty gritty of the postseason. To start, we will see four three-game Wild Card Series – two in the AL and two in the NL – starting this Friday. Then we will move onto the Division Series and League Championship Series.
Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals
Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Contreras is set to become a free agent for the...
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled
The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and traded Robertson to the Phillies — and a new report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman sheds insight on why.
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career
Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays
The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight Tampa Bay batters across seven and two-third frames. Closer Emmanuel Clase, who finished the...
