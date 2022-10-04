Read full article on original website
Related
MLB roundup: Mariners storm back for series-clinching win
October 9 - Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series.
Fans in disbelief as M’s advance to ALDS
Seattle, WA. – T-Mobile Park erupted as the Seattle Mariners completed one of the greatest comebacks in postseason baseball history, meaning there were all kinds of emotions in the air. “My hands are still shaking. I can’t ... I … I’m speechless. This is unbelievable!” Jack Maloney said....
Comments / 0