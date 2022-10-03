ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

AP_000660.38cec913a424455ba6e459ae2470cc49.0154
3d ago

Obviously, b/c those affluent people who are living in the suburbs are not affected with the gun violence in high crime areas such as NYC or other boroughs throughout the Metropolitan areas. If this is a surpruse to you, then keep voting these democrats, it is after all what you wanted all along.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety

Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

NY-3: the battle for Queens and Nassau County

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The battle for New York’s 3rd Congressional District begins with the decision by Democrat Tom Suozzi not to seek reelection after an unsuccessful bid to become New York governor. Instead, voters will choose between a Republican challenger who ran two years ago and a longtime activist and voice in Democratic […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23

The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses

A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

NYC congestion pricing becomes a strategic campaign issue for Republican candidates

Republican lawmakers are making sure a controversial New York City congestion pricing plan remains a hot-button political issue as the general election approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul has maintained she intends to push forward with a plan to charge as much as $23 to drive into New York City, depending on the destination, and the day and time of the trip. The lowest fee would be $9 under the proposed system. A public comment period on the controversial plan ended on September 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19

Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Long Island#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fdny Ems#Republican#Lirr#Emt#Wal
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urged to sign law to strengthen spending oversight

A coalition of labor unions and more than two dozen advocacy organizations on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to fully restore oversight powers of the state comptroller's office, a lack of which have been blamed for massive pay-to-play scandals in state government. At issue is the full restoration of the...
LABOR ISSUES
nystateofpolitics.com

Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber

Comments / 0

Community Policy