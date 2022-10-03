Read full article on original website
Jim Braude to leave GBH TV show "Greater Boston" at year's end
Jim Braude's tenure as host of the long-running GBH News public affairs show "Greater Boston" will end when his television contract expires at the end of the year, Axios has learned. Braude, 73, has hosted the nightly TV broadcast on Channel 2 since 2015. "Boston Public Radio," the show on...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
thejustice.org
See you in the pit
The pandemic brought the Boston area’s active live music scene to a grinding halt. Over the past year, local venues gradually reopened as artists went back on the road. Brandeis students have been making the most of the return of concerts in (and around) Boston. “I love live music...
WATCH: Northborough Teen Wows 'The Voice' Judges With Soulful Take On Rock Hit
A 19-year-old Northborough man continued the Worcester County dominance on "The Voice" this week with his powerful rendition of a Kings of Leon hit. Zach Newbould appeared on Monday's episode, Oct. 3, of the popular NBC singing competition and had two of the judges fighting for him to join their team. Newbould elected to sing "Use Somebody" to show off his raspy, soulful pipes, which got Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello to spin in their chairs less than a minute into his slowed-down version.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
baystatebanner.com
Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston
There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
Accused bank robbery suspect who says Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town,’ appears in court
BOSTON — At 59 years old, William Sequeira has spent much of his adult life doing time. But after his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on charges of robbing three Boston banks over the last week, it might be some time before he ever gets his freedom back. Sequeira...
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer is out, with chase scene filmed in Worcester
WORCESTER — While comic book geeks are going gaga over the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” trailer due to the appearances of Ironheart and Namor (aka the Sub-Mariner), it’s the complex chase scene filmed on Worcester’s Main Street last year that is going to make locals' collective jaws drop.
WCVB
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
NECN
Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Hey, BTD, what happened to our street cleaning day “deal”?
We all know how “challenging” street cleaning can be. If you’re parked on the side of the street that’s getting cleaned, you have to move your car or you risk getting a ticket and/or towed. With that being said (or rather, written) finding a parking spot in the neighborhood can be nearly impossible on street cleaning day since half the cars are in the same boat – they need to find a spot to make way for the street cleaner.
