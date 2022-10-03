ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Walpole Defeats Framingham 22-36 at Farm Pond

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls cross-country hosted Walpole High on a beautiful fall day at Farm Pond Park today, October 6. Framingham’s Sasha Lamakina won the race in 21.33 minutes, but the Flyers lost to the Timberwolves 22-36. “The skeleton crew of 5 varsity runners, some missing...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Bridgewater State 5-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team defeated Bridgewater State in Little East Conference play by a score of 5-1 on a rainy Wednesday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State Rams improve to 5-4 overall and get their first win in the Conference. Bridgewater falls to 1-8...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wildcats & Flyers Battle To 1-1 Tie

WEYMOUTH – The Wildcats and the Flyers battled to a 1-1 tie in Weymouth on Thursday evening, October 6. The Framingham High boys soccer team is now 7-1-3 overall, under head coach Dan Avery. The Flyers fell behind early and trailed 1-0 at the half. “The boys picked up...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO: Flyers Defeat Wildcats 4-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at Fuller Middle today, October 6. The Flyers dominated the game. Wildcats didn’t score until the last 10 minutes of the game. Summer Haarala got the Flyers on the scoreboard first. She retrieved the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Owls & Rams Battle To 2-2 Tie

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – The Framingham State women’s soccer team rallied for a 2-2 tie with Keene State in non-conference play Thursday evening in New Hampshire. Framingham State is now 1-9-1 overall. Keene State Owls are now 6-5-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Owls got on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

