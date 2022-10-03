Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Natick Defeats Framingham in First Unified Game of the Season
NATICK – This afternoon, it was a battle between Natick and Framingham on the basketball court, but all the athletes were winners. It was the first unified basketball game for both the Flyers and the Redhawks. Natick took the victory. According to Special Olympics “Unified Sports joins people with...
Walpole Defeats Framingham 22-36 at Farm Pond
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls cross-country hosted Walpole High on a beautiful fall day at Farm Pond Park today, October 6. Framingham’s Sasha Lamakina won the race in 21.33 minutes, but the Flyers lost to the Timberwolves 22-36. “The skeleton crew of 5 varsity runners, some missing...
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham State Defeats Bridgewater State 5-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team defeated Bridgewater State in Little East Conference play by a score of 5-1 on a rainy Wednesday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State Rams improve to 5-4 overall and get their first win in the Conference. Bridgewater falls to 1-8...
Wildcats & Flyers Battle To 1-1 Tie
WEYMOUTH – The Wildcats and the Flyers battled to a 1-1 tie in Weymouth on Thursday evening, October 6. The Framingham High boys soccer team is now 7-1-3 overall, under head coach Dan Avery. The Flyers fell behind early and trailed 1-0 at the half. “The boys picked up...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
VIDEO: Flyers Defeat Wildcats 4-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at Fuller Middle today, October 6. The Flyers dominated the game. Wildcats didn’t score until the last 10 minutes of the game. Summer Haarala got the Flyers on the scoreboard first. She retrieved the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bingham Leads Keefe Tech Cross-Country Team To Victory
MARLBOROUGH- The Keefe Tech boys cross-country team defeated Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School on the road yesterday, October 4. “The runners did a really nice job of running in packs, which led to some solid times and performances,” said head coach Jeff Beling. The Broncos are now 2-2...
leominsterchamp.com
Fitchburg vaccine clinic honors the memory of Leominster’s Jeﬀrey Stephens
FITCHBURG — Second Chance Animal Services was at the Fitchburg Fire Department headquarters Saturday, Oct. 1, oﬀering a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic including free distemper vaccinations to help Fitchburg pet owners care for their pets. The clinic was organized by Be PAWsitive Therapy Pets and Friends of...
Framingham Spikes Weymouth For Second Win of the Season
WEYMOUTH – the Framingham High girls volleyball team won its first match on the road this season. The Flyers Defeat the Wildcats of Weymouth High today, October 6. Final score was 3-1. Game scores 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14. It was just the second win of the season for the...
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
Owls & Rams Battle To 2-2 Tie
KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – The Framingham State women’s soccer team rallied for a 2-2 tie with Keene State in non-conference play Thursday evening in New Hampshire. Framingham State is now 1-9-1 overall. Keene State Owls are now 6-5-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Owls got on...
Framingham Special Education Department Holding Preschool Screenings
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Fall 2022 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children, who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, October 19,...
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham High Marching Band Competes in New Bedford Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will compete at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
whdh.com
Northeastern University apologizes for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants
BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is apologizing for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants this week. More than 200 people received an email earlier this week that said they had been accepted in the class of 2023, but the school later sent another email saying it was a mistake.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0