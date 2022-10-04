Read full article on original website
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland
ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon. When officers...
Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer
ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Crawford County fires deputies in excessive force viral video
Two deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County that went viral have been fired.
Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Man shot to death inside home in Crawford County
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department investigates the death of a man after he was found shot inside his home near Kibler.
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
SEMI-TRUCK CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON CLAIMS LIFE OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS RESIDENT
LANE COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 58 near milepost 60. Thre preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by...
OK man killed in single-car crash in Leflore County
A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
New ODOT plan allocates more than $144.5 million for Sequoyah County projects
If you’re tired of the orange barrels and barricades encountered on roadways throughout Sequoyah County, prepare to get even tireder. Twenty years after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) adopted its first Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week approved its newest update. The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for fiscal years 2023-30…
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas
Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
