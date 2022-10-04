ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldron, AR

KHBS

Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer

ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
ROLAND, OK
Waldron, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
5NEWS

Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
MULBERRY, AR
Omar Gonzalez
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
FORT SMITH, AR
arkadelphian.com

Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
#Guns#Use Of Force#Arkansas State Police
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

New ODOT plan allocates more than $144.5 million for Sequoyah County projects

If you’re tired of the orange barrels and barricades encountered on roadways throughout Sequoyah County, prepare to get even tireder. Twenty years after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) adopted its first Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week approved its newest update. The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for fiscal years 2023-30…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas

Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
VAN BUREN, AR

