Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 9, Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize
Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year. On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”. On...
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 8, Don Larsen's perfect game
Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year. On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan. On this date:. In 1914, the World War I song...
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 7, Fox News Channel's debut
Today is Friday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of 2022. There are 85 days left in the year. On Oct. 7, 1991, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of making sexually inappropriate comments when she worked for him; Thomas denied Hill’s allegations and would go on to win Senate confirmation.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Aspen Daily News
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale
Austria's president hopes for reelection without runoff
Austria's liberal president is hoping to be reelected without the need for a runoff vote after a campaign in which he has cast himself as the stable option in uncertain times
Aspen Daily News
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one...
