Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
NFL・
Centre Daily
Broncos Choke vs. Colts: The Good, Bad & Ugly
In a nationally televised game, the Denver Broncos let their grip slip in a winnable game against a mediocre opponent. Thursday night's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts left Broncos fans with a sinking feeling that another season is lurching toward the precipice. Making matters worse was the Broncos'...
Centre Daily
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Rams: What’s Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?
FRISCO - What's wrong with Matthew Stafford?. The Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the same team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just eight months ago. ... and that is especially true of their quarterback. Granted it's still very early in the season, but the Rams are just 2-2,...
Centre Daily
Haskins Believes the Big One is Coming
NASHVILLE – Hassan Haskins knew that special teams would be a big part of his rookie season. It is one of the roles he has assumed that is a surprise. The fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan became the Tennessee Titans’ kickoff return man when Trenton Cannon was injured in Week 2. The realities of in-game roster management are what put him in that spot initially. The way he has performed has kept him there.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are decidedly thin at defensive back. Five starters - cornerbacks Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Levi Wallace (foot), plus safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) popped up on this week's injury report after exiting last week's game against the New York Jets.
Centre Daily
Bears No Strangers to Facing Justin Jefferson Shorthanded
It's not like the Bears haven't been here before. "Twice, actually," cornerback Kindle Vildor recalled. The Bears have had to go into big games against the Minnesota Vikings, trying to defend against wide receiver Justin Jefferson short-handed in the secondary with cornerback Jaylon Johnson out, and came out of it with mixed but not entirely terrible results.
Centre Daily
Tyreek Hill Pops Up on Dolphins Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' injury situation got a little bit more worrisome Thursday. Tua Tagovailoa already has been ruled out because of his concussion, and Pro Bowl players Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead haven't practiced so far this week, and now wide receiver Tyreek Hill was added to the injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs. Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach...
Albert Pujols' Career Ends in Heartbreak as Phillies Eliminate Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals' storybook season came to an abrupt ending this weekend, as the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Redbirds from playoff contention Saturday night, defeating St. Louis 2-0. Albert Pujols recorded two hits in what is expected to be the final game of his career.
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Steelers Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Ticket Prices
The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to recover from the retirement of former starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Rookie Kenny Pickett gets the start after replacing Mitch Trubisky in...
Centre Daily
No Packers Practice Squad Elevations vs. Giants: What That Means
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not announce any elevations from their practice squad for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants, a first this season. The Packers listed only three players as questionable on their injury report. One of them was rookie...
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan after Colts Win: ‘We’ve Got to Play Better’
The Indianapolis Colts kicked their way to an ugly 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Quarterback Matt Ryan was under duress most of the night as he was sacked six times and knocked down 12 on the night. Even when he had time he was making...
Centre Daily
Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders returned to winning on Sunday by downing their AFC West rival the Denver Broncos. Derek Carr had an exceptional game, and we have everything he said about the contest from after the game. You can watch the entire video below, and read the transcript:. Raiders...
Centre Daily
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action. View the original article to see embedded media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
