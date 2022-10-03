Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
100th birthday celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
WTOK-TV
Butlerfest is back in action
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
WTOK-TV
The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-ups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian has its Angel Tree preparations in full swing, offering people the chance to share with others less fortunate by providing presents, clothing and food to over 450 children and seniors in need for Christmas. Meridian’s Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said...
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
WTOK-TV
New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week. An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening. Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Walmart on Highway 19. Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free Halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
WLBT
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
WTOK-TV
Can you ask for a better forecast?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, as we like to call it here at WTOK it is Friday Eve!! The forecast just keeps getting better and better as we continue through this week. We can expect yet another great day of Fall weather. This season started with record challenging heat, but has turned over a new leaf and brings us near to below average high and low temperatures. Speaking of leaves, those fall colors are beginning to shine through more and more. Pretty soon we will see a lot of yellow, red, and brownish colored leaves. I hope you all plan some outdoor activities for today. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_06_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Timothy Leon Scruggs. Scruggs is a 58-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 165 pounds. He is wanted on two bench warrants, one for sexual battery and...
WTOK-TV
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
WDAM-TV
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
WTOK-TV
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WTOK-TV
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
