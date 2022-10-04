Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
City partnering with Bikes4Kids to host rodeo
After helping with bike repair in 2020, Charlie Bradford had the idea to start Bikes4Kids because he wanted to do more to help kids with bicycles. “I had no idea how I'd find 10-12 kids to help, or even the bicycles, so I started a Facebook group and it went viral that week,” Bradford said. “We're now several thousand members strong and growing daily.”
Trussville Social presents The Guest List
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
Lobsterfest for a Good Cause
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 15th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm come feast for a good cause. Lobsterfest is a family-friendly festival type event that includes lobster, bake sale, hamburgers, hot dogs, kids games & more! Purchase Tickets Online, Grace Church Office, Habitat Office, or through Church Members. This is event is hosted at Grace Episcopal Church 1000 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207. Tickets are between $22 and $30.
Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County
MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event
PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15
Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM
Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
5 of the most fun haunted houses within two hours of Birmingham to visit this spooky season
It is officially Halloween time here in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where the best bloodcurling screams will be in these five haunted houses in Birmingham and within two hours of downtown. 1. Nightmare at 3008. Located off Decatur Highway is Nightmare at 3008, an award-winning haunted house just...
COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham
The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September
When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
14-year-old golden retriever rescued after hours long operation in Vestavia Hills
A rescue operation was underway late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Paden Drive in Vestavia Hills after a family returned home and found its dog stuck in a 14-inch pipe. The owner said the dog was likely stuck in the pipe for more than a day. The dog,...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
6th grade student expelled from Pell City school after school finds “Death Note”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another “death notebook” has now been found circulating at a Pell City Intermediate School. Pell City Police tells WBRC there is no current threat to students. Police said school leaders found the death note last week and they took it straight to police. Chief Clay Morris said the student was immediately suspended and has now been expelled.
