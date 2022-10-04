Read full article on original website
Marshall County's Trinity Beth holds on late to win KHSAA State Championship
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth came into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with the lead, and would walk away with the state individual championship. Beth would finish her final round with a 1-under par 71, finishing at 1-under overall for the...
10/7 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.
Brown returns to Murray State staff under Prohm
MURRAY, Ky. - There aren't a lot of remnants of Matt McMahon's 2021 Murray State team left over heading into the new season. There's obviously a new roster, but four of the five coaches on McMahon's staff followed him to LSU. The only holdover? Murray State Hall-of-Famer Marcus Brown.
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
Local advocate for people with disabilities Lori Devine dies at age 60
PADUCAH — A longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Paducah and west Kentucky has died. Lori Devine died Wednesday at the age of 60. When she died, she was surrounded by her family, an obituary published by Collier Funeral Home says. For more than 20 years, Devine served...
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
Mayfield teen reported missing after walking away from home Wednesday evening found Thursday
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield teen has been reported missing after walking away from his home on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Christian Garcia left home around 7:30 Wednesday evening after his siblings took his phone away from him. Garcia is...
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
Kentucky's largest corn maze rebuilds 'Mayfield Strong' after December tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business. A-Maize-ing Farms is a...
Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Lions Club donates $3,000 to Paducah nonprofit Martha's Vineyard
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered. The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise...
SIU Carbondale to host 'Send Silence Packing' suicide prevention and mental health awareness event
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a suicide prevention and mental health awareness event Monday on the lawn of the university's Morris Library. The "Send Silence Packing" event will include a display of backpacks placed on the library lawn, with each backpack representing a life lost...
Arrowleaf uses grant to open community closets for southern Illinoisans in need
VIENNA, IL — Molina Healthcare Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to Arrowleaf, a human services organization in southern Illinois, to open three community closets for individuals in need. The Molina Community Closet will open in Vienna, Illinois on Oliver Street, with plans to expand to the Manion Building in...
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
Wake Up Weather: 10/06/2022
PADUCAH — Warmer today with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will cool down over the weekend.
Ratoberfest 2022 donates proceeds to Merryman House
Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center. Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year. The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back. Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity.
Illinois Color Fest provides over 20 years of family fun
ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more. Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.
