Mccracken County, KY

10/7 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
PADUCAH, KY
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.
MURRAY, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Brown returns to Murray State staff under Prohm

MURRAY, Ky. - There aren't a lot of remnants of Matt McMahon's 2021 Murray State team left over heading into the new season. There's obviously a new roster, but four of the five coaches on McMahon's staff followed him to LSU. The only holdover? Murray State Hall-of-Famer Marcus Brown.
MURRAY, KY
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
St. Mary
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex

CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Lions Club donates $3,000 to Paducah nonprofit Martha's Vineyard

PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered. The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise...
PADUCAH, KY
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Wake Up Weather: 10/06/2022

PADUCAH — Warmer today with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will cool down over the weekend.
PADUCAH, KY
Ratoberfest 2022 donates proceeds to Merryman House

Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center. Ratoberfest was back in Paducah for its 13th year. The event doubles as a fun day out and a way to give back. Local car enthusiasts came together to raise money for a local charity.
PADUCAH, KY
Illinois Color Fest provides over 20 years of family fun

ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more. Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.
ANNA, IL

