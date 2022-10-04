Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
High-resolution genome topology of human retina uncovers super enhancer-promoter interactions at tissue-specific and multifactorial disease loci
Chromatin organization and enhancer-promoter contacts establish unique spatiotemporal gene expression patterns in distinct cell types. Non-coding genetic variants can influence cellular phenotypes by modifying higher-order transcriptional hubs and consequently gene expression. To elucidate genomic regulation in human retina, we mapped chromatin contacts at high resolution and integrated with super-enhancers (SEs), histone marks, binding of CTCF and select transcription factors. We show that topologically associated domains (TADs) with central SEs exhibit stronger insulation and augmented contact with retinal genes relative to TADs with edge SEs. Merging genome-wide expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) with topology map reveals physical links between 100 eQTLs and corresponding eGenes associated with retinal neurodegeneration. Additionally, we uncover candidate genes for susceptibility variants linked to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. Our study of high-resolution genomic architecture of human retina provides insights into genetic control of tissue-specific functions, suggests paradigms for missing heritability, and enables the dissection of common blinding disease phenotypes.
Nature.com
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
A rare diamond is offering a glimpse into a possibly watery world inside the Earth
A 1.5 carat diamond unlocking the mysteries of Earth's mantle. Tingting GuAnalysis of the incredibly rare gem suggests a soggy environment in the Earth's lower mantle.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Nature.com
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
natureworldnews.com
New Experiment Reveals the Evolution of Life Took Place Between the Boundary of Water and Air
The evolution of life following abiogenesis since Earth formed about 4.5 billion years ago have long been contested by scientists. Now, a new study led by the United States showed that a crucial step in the evolution of life may have taken place in the air. Based on a new...
Nature.com
Comparative genomic and biochemical analyses identify a collagen galactosylhydroxylysyl glucosyltransferase from Acanthamoeba polyphaga mimivirus
Humans and Acanthamoeba polyphaga mimivirus share numerous homologous genes, including collagens and collagen-modifying enzymes. To explore this homology, we performed a genome-wide comparison between human and mimivirus using DELTA-BLAST (Domain Enhanced Lookup Time Accelerated BLAST) and identified 52 new putative mimiviral proteins that are homologous with human proteins. To gain functional insights into mimiviral proteins, their human protein homologs were organized into Gene Ontology (GO) and REACTOME pathways to build a functional network. Collagen and collagen-modifying enzymes form the largest subnetwork with most nodes. Further analysis of this subnetwork identified a putative collagen glycosyltransferase R699. Protein expression test suggested that R699 is highly expressed in Escherichia coli, unlike the human collagen-modifying enzymes. Enzymatic activity assay and mass spectrometric analyses showed that R699 catalyzes the glucosylation of galactosylhydroxylysine to glucosylgalactosylhydroxylysine on collagen using uridine diphosphate glucose (UDP-glucose) but no other UDP-sugars as a sugar donor, suggesting R699 is a mimiviral collagen galactosylhydroxylysyl glucosyltransferase (GGT). To facilitate further analysis of human and mimiviral homologous proteins, we presented an interactive and searchable genome-wide comparison website for quickly browsing human and Acanthamoeba polyphaga mimivirus homologs, which is available at RRID Resource ID: SCR_022140 or https://guolab.shinyapps.io/app-mimivirus-publication/.
Nature.com
Past and present giant viruses diversity explored through permafrost metagenomics
Giant viruses are abundant in aquatic environments and ecologically important through the metabolic reprogramming of their hosts. Less is known about giant viruses from soil even though two of them, belonging to two different viral families, were reactivated from 30,000-y-old permafrost samples. This suggests an untapped diversity of Nucleocytoviricota in this environment. Through permafrost metagenomics we reveal a unique diversity pattern and a high heterogeneity in the abundance of giant viruses, representing up to 12% of the sum of sequence coverage in one sample. Pithoviridae and Orpheoviridae-like viruses were the most important contributors. A complete 1.6"‰Mb Pithoviridae-like circular genome was also assembled from a 42,000-y-old sample. The annotation of the permafrost viral sequences revealed a patchwork of predicted functions amidst a larger reservoir of genes of unknown functions. Finally, the phylogenetic reconstructions not only revealed gene transfers between cells and viruses, but also between viruses from different families.
Nature.com
Cryptic and ubiquitous aplastidic cryptophytes are key freshwater flagellated bacterivores
Morphology-based microscopic approaches are insufficient for a taxonomic classification of bacterivorous heterotrophic nanoflagellates (HNF) in aquatic environments since their cells do not display reliably distinguishable morphological features. This leads to a considerable lack of ecological insights into this large and taxonomically diverse functional guild. Here, we present a combination of fluorescence in situ hybridization followed by catalyzed reporter deposition (CARD-FISH) and environmental sequence analyses which revealed that morphologically indistinguishable, so far largely cryptic and uncultured aplastidic cryptophytes are ubiquitous and prominent protistan bacterivores in diverse freshwater ecosystems. Using a general probe for Cryptophyceae and its heterotrophic CRY1 lineage, we analyzed different water layers in 24 freshwater lakes spanning a broad range of trophic states, sizes and geographical locations. We show that bacterivorous aplastidic cryptophytes and the CRY1 lineage accounted for ca. 2/3 and Â¼ of total HNF, respectively, in both epilimnetic and hypolimnetic samples. These heterotrophic cryptophytes were generally smaller and more abundant than their chloroplast-bearing counterparts. They had high uptake rates of bacteria, hinting at their important roles in channeling carbon flow from prokaryotes to higher trophic levels. The worldwide ubiquity of Cryptophyceae and its CRY1 lineage was supported by 18S rRNA gene sequence analyses across a diverse set of 297 freshwater metagenomes. While cryptophytes have been considered to be mainly plastidic "algae", we show that it is the aplastidic counterparts that contribute considerably to bacterial mortality rates. Additionally, our results suggest an undiscovered diversity hidden amongst these abundant and morphologically diverse aplastidic cryptophytes.
Nature.com
Characteristics and treatment response of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy in highly myopic eyes
To compare the characteristics and treatment responses of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) between highly myopic and non-highly myopic eyes. This retrospective cohort study included patients diagnosed with PCV at the clinic of National Taiwan University Hospital between 2013 and 2019. The diseased eyes were grouped per refractive error and axial length at diagnosis. Imaging data were used to retrieve the PCV characteristics, and electronic medical records were used to retrieve the treatment responses.
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice
The future of surrogacy is in the balance. We should be wary of relaxing the rules
I first thought about surrogacy when a friend was having issues conceiving. It made me think about the hypothetical: if I could carry a baby for someone I loved dearly, would I do it? I didn’t need to think long; I knew I personally could never hand over a baby I had given birth to.
scitechdaily.com
“Really Impressive” – Astronomers Capture the First Wide-Field Snapshots of X-Ray Universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder has released its first results. EP-WXT Pathfinder, an experimental prototype of a module that will ultimately be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) on the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), recently released its first results. These results include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photo of a section of the Galactic center, a dense area in the core of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.
Nature.com
A highway vehicle routing dataset during the 2019 Kincade Fire evacuation
As the threat of wildfire increases, it is imperative to enhance the understanding of household evacuation behavior and movements. Mobile GPS data provide a unique opportunity for studying evacuation routing behavior with high ecological validity, but there are little publicly available data. We generated a highway vehicle routing dataset derived from GPS trajectories generated by mobile devices (e.g., smartphones) in Sonoma County, California during the 2019 Kincade Fire that started on October 23, 2019. This dataset contains 21,160 highway vehicle routing records within Sonoma County from October 16, 2019 to November 13, 2019. The quality of the dataset is validated by checking trajectories and average travel speeds. The potential use of this dataset lies in analyzing and modeling evacuee route choice behavior, estimating traffic conditions during the evacuation, and validating wildfire evacuation simulation models.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Modeling the transplacental transfer of small molecules using machine learning: a case study on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS)
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Despite their large numbers and widespread use, very little is known about the extent to which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus. Objective. The aim of our study is to develop a...
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
