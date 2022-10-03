Missouri leaders promise transparency. But open records are often cloaked in secrecy.

Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Roman Catholic bishops oppose legalization of recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — If you’re tempted to vote next month to legalize the recreational use of marijuana — don’t, say the leaders of Missouri’s four Roman Catholic dioceses. In an article published by the Catholic Missourian on Monday, the bishops, acting as officers of the...
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
Prosecutors’ biggest roadblock in wrongful conviction cases? Missouri’s attorney general
Lamar Johnson's sister Candace Crisp and his mother Mae Johnson braved the cold to bring attention to Johnson's case on Dec. 10, 2019, in front of the Old Post Office downtown. A group of about 25 community leaders and residents, organized by Color Of Change and Organization for Black Struggle, demonstrated outside of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to demand that he stop trying to block a new trial for Lamar Johnson (Wiley Price / St. Louis American).
Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close
Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It...
