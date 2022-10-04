ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson soccer gets bounce back win

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq35X_0iKvE7lI00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Clemson came out on top of a pivotal ACC match at Chapel Hill on Monday night, defeating the Tar Heels 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Joey Skinner, his first of the season. The win marks the Tigers’ first at Chapel Hill since 2013, and improves No. 17 Clemson to 8-2 (2-2 ACC) on the season.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in an extremely physical first half. The Tigers committed 11 fouls to North Carolina’s eight, with both teams picking up a yellow card en route to a scoreless frame.

The second half saw the teams trade chances, but the physicality and stern defense persisted. Late in the match, Clemson, on its third consecutive corner kick, finally broke the deadlock. Alvaro Gomez’s cross found the head of Joey Skinner whose first goal for the Tigers proved decisive.

The Tigers’ defense held strong for the remainder of the match, allowing just two shots on goal. The match was notably chippy, with Clemson committing a season high 22 fouls across the 90 minutes.

Freshman goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned his fifth clean sheet in as many starts for the Tigers in what was his first appearance in an ACC match. He still has yet to allow a goal while stopping 13 shots on the season.

Up next, Clemson again hits the road to take on No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. with the match set to broadcast  on ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sports#College Soccer#Tigers#Acc Network#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Clemson, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police locate baby alligator in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby alligator was found Thursday in Greenville County. Greenville Police Officer Hamilton responded to a report of a baby alligator on Palm Street. The officer located the animal and was able to rescue it. The baby alligator was delivered to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to be […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect steals car with dog inside in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside. Deputies said on October 1st, a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road. The driver’s Weimaraner dog, who goes by the name Blue, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy