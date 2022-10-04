Arizona State Capitol lit purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Arizona State Capitol dome will be lit purple to protest all forms of violence and abuse in relationships.

“Today, we are reminded that domestic violence – in all its forms – is a destructive and heartbreaking problem in our society,” said Governor Ducey. “This month, as we see purple light emanating from around the state, we are reminded that a home should always be a place of safety and peace. The purple light also reminds us that – tragically – some homes are places of fear and cruelty."

As part of the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith, and Family's 8th annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign, the dome will remain lit throughout the month.

This October, agencies, businesses, and communities are encouraged to illuminate their buildings and homes in purple to raise awareness about domestic violence, connect Arizonans to critical resources, and show support for victims and survivors.

“All Arizonans have a role in ending domestic violence. We can all play a role in prevention efforts, raising awareness, and supporting those around us who may be suffering from domestic violence,” said Maria Cristina Fuentes, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. “Through cross-sector, multi-agency collaborations, and victim-centered responses, we improve our support for survivors, and address the underlying causes of domestic violence in every corner of our state.”

Arizonans are also encouraged to wear purple on Oct. 20 to raise awareness regarding domestic violence prevention.

State agencies are dedicated to ending domestic violence and assisting victims and survivors.

The Governor's Office of Youth, Faith, and Family has made significant investments in developing supportive communities that help survivors in seeking justice and live full and healthy lives.

The Department of Economic Security team provides survivors of domestic violence with comprehensive services such as mobile advocacy, emergency shelter, transitional housing, and rapid re-housing.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System restored KidsCare coverage, helping victims and survivors of abuse on their healing journey.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

For more information and to connect with additional state and national resources, visit EndDV.AZ.gov.

