Related
Blue Rev
Why has no one thought to better organize the institution of power pop? Ever since Big Star chimed in with their #1 Record, bands of all stripes—the pop group with a shreddy guitarist, the pivoting mid-career punks, the shoegaze band going sober—have gathered loosely under this jubilant banner to pay tribute to broken hearts through hooks and harmonies. At some point, an intrepid fan could have borrowed from the various committees that oversee ska and emo and split power pop into waves, or at the very least adopted a post- or a nü- prefix along the way to divide a genre that’s collected bands since the Nixon era, from the Raspberries to the Go-Gos to Superchunk to the New Pornographers.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
Autre Ne Veut Shares First New Song in Over 6 Years: Watch the Video
Autre Ne Veut is back. The musician has released a new single called “Okay,” which arrives with an accompanying music video. Directed by the filmmaker John Robson with contributions from animator Karl Richter, the video places a 3D rendition of Autre Ne Veut in an underwater setting, where they float around while performing the single. Watch below.
Pocket Fantasy
It’s easiest to connect with Mamalarky at odd angles. The songs on the indie quartet’s 2020 self-titled album married structured choruses with brash, jangly interludes. This approach made for a few inspired peaks (the cheeky psychedelia of “You Make Me Smile”) but also tended to fall back on tired formulas and melodies that didn’t quite stick. In these less distinctive moments, Mamalarky felt like a band still very much in the process of figuring itself out. Their new album, Pocket Fantasy, smartly doubles down on the proggy quirks and little incoherences that make them such a unique force while still maintaining the effortless charm of their previous music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spiderr
In an interview in 2019, Bladee unveiled a key moment in his mythos: the time he was struck by lightning during a visit to Thailand. He was far away from his home in Sweden and felt he couldn’t go to the hospital, so he just decided to sleep it off. “I was sure I was gonna die, but I didn’t,” he remembered. “I felt like an angel or something.” It wasn’t the first time the young artist and Drain Gang co-founder—born Benjamin Reichwald—had taken a moment of negativity or trauma and turned it into an existential revelation.
“That Girl”
Bree Runway went from selling Louboutins behind a Harrods counter to stunting in custom couture and modeling for billion-dollar brands. The Ghanian-British pop star’s first major co-sign came from none other than former first lady Michelle Obama, who saw Runway perform as a secondary school student; since then, she has collaborated with Missy Elliott, featured on Dawn of Chromatica, and received a BRIT Rising Star nomination. On her latest single, “That Girl,” Runway establishes that she’s always been it—a moodboard muse, trendsetter, and overall boss bitch. Produced by PC Music’s Easyfun, the song transports you to catwalks and pheromone-filled nightclubs with a thumping, bass-heavy beat. “My body look good in that new Gaultier,” Runway raps, flexing and name-dropping designers, accenting her words with high-fashion vocal fry: “I can't push your brand if it's not six figures.” She oozes enough it-girl sauce to let you borrow some for two minutes.
Listen to Psalm One and Custom Made’s “Cristalle Jr.”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Psalm One spits like she needs to let every other rapper know they’re her son. On “Cristalle Jr.,” a standout track from her latest album Bigg Perrm, she flaunts her top dog status (“I’m the image, you the edit”) and sex appeal, while also airing out her distaste for vultures and manipulators. The tension gets heated in the second verse, where she blacks out over producer Custom Made’s synthetic horns and clacking drums. If you’re a scumbag, manipulative, or just generally wack, Psalm One isn’t someone you want to cross.
“Shabooya” [ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon]
On 2021’s “Set the Tone,” producer Hitkidd set his sights on platforming Black women-led gangsta rap and spreading the sounds of Memphis across the world. The song blew up, thrusting up-and-coming Southern talent into the spotlight; later, the same crew—Aleza, Gloss Up, GloRilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon—struck gold again with their follow-up “Hot Potato.” The posse cuts received another boost of popularity this year, after the breakthrough success of GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.” On “Shabooya,” the ensemble—minus GloRilla, who’s on tour—returns to reintroduce themselves by putting a brazen spin on the age-old school bus chant “Shabooya (Roll Call).”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tical
Of the many monikers, aliases, and riffs that whizz like flying guillotines across Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), only one gets spelled out: Method Man. The Staten Island rapper’s self-titled song, a geyser of idioms and allusions to cartoons, commercials, and weed, offers the earliest proof that Wu-Tang is for the children. His puerile free associations spring off and glom on to RZA’s dusty drums and piano plinks like chewing gum on teeth. “You don’t know me and you don’t know my style,” Method Man taunts, an ethos that would come to define his debut album.
“Genius”
In Kuwait, a small and diverse hip-hop scene lurks behind the country’s massive khaliji pop industry. Khaliji is an umbrella term for Arabic pop informed by the polyrhythmic folk music of the Gulf region, especially its multilayered percussion that includes darbukas, mirwas, and frame drums. Queen G, Kuwait’s most prominent female hip-hop star, splits the difference between these underground and mainstream communities. She raps over ominous beats that pair khaliji elements—clinking cymbals, handclaps—with reggaeton rhythms, her songs accompanied by a paranoid, digital-decay aesthetic indebted to M.I.A.’s MAYA. She came to prominence a few years ago with a string of singles uploaded to YouTube and TikTok that revealed her terminally online sense of humor. (See: her flip of an A$AP Ferg track, titled after a certain battle royale video game).
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Chelsea Dinorath
Kizomba, a slow and amorous genre that mixes Angolan semba with R&B and Caribbean zouk elements, is Portuguese-speaking Africa’s biggest musical export. Its scene is crowded with personalities: There are the big divas who speak to and about empowered women, and sweeter singers who opt for a more demure approach. One artist making waves is 22-year-old Chelsea Dinorath, a multifaceted performer who’s comfortable writing for a hip-hop crew, contributing melodies to a supergroup, and singing love songs in three languages. On “Sodadi”—the Creole spelling of “saudade,” the feeling of longing and desire for a moment or a person—the Angolan artist croons about missing her lover. The interplay of her winding voice and the rippling acoustic guitars create elegant tension. “Se me queres como eu quero/Porquê que me deixas assim?” (“If you love me as I want/Why do you leave me like this?”), she sings on the hook, emphasizing the weight of her desolation, as ad-libs and lustrous sub-melodies add subtle dimension. And while she sounds anguished, the overall effect is blissful.
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back
A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
When RZA met Quincy Jones in 1997, the rap producer had just finished conquering the world. Wu-Tang Forever, the Wu-Tang Clan’s unwieldy double-album follow-up to Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was No. 1 in the country, and “Triumph,” a six-minute posse cut with no hook, was playing alongside sugary Puff Daddy and Mase hits on mainstream rap radio. The dense, grimy sound RZA pioneered forever altered his genre, and the deal he’d negotiated with Loud Records amounted to perhaps the most decisive industry takeover in music-business history. There would seem to be nowhere to go next, but the man who called himself the Abbott was in awe of Jones, so he humbled himself. What should I do next, he asked the super producer, in order to crest the next wave, to climb the next summit? The answer, Jones told him, was to score a movie.
Ghostface Killah
The drums on “The Faster Blade,” the third song from Ghostface Killah’s 1996 debut, Ironman, come from a song called “El Rey y Yo” by the Chilean band Los Ángeles Negros. The lift is direct, uncomplicated; RZA adds some body to the low end, but the pattern is unchanged. The new beat finds its melody, however, in a vibraphone borrowed from the Persuaders’ “Can’t Go No Further and Do No Better,” a plea from one lover to another to work through their problems. “The Faster Blade” strips the sound of its tenderness, repurposing it as a warning: Whatever sweetness remains in the world is about to be swallowed whole.
Phil Elverum Announces Online Songwriting Workshop
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0