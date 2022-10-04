The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is on to the next phase following Council’s approval [Tuesday] night, October 4, 2022, of the environmental document (Mitigated Negative Declaration). More than 15 speakers turned out to the Special Council Meeting to voice their support for the project and a petition with more than 700 signatures urging councilmembers to approve it in time to meet grant deadlines was submitted. With Council’s approval, the project has now reached the end of the environmental review and conceptual design phase. Now the project will move to the design phase which includes permitting, design, and right of way.

