Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Homicide in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Street Sweeper Catches Fire on UCSB Campus
A street sweeper caught fire on UC Santa Barbara's campus Thursday morning. At 7:28 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with three engines and a Batallian Chief near 226 Henley Hall for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a street sweeper on fire and emitting black smoke. The operator...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County
A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal 246 Collision Kills One, Injures Another Elderly Woman
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 10/5/22 on State Route 246 west of Skytt Mesa Drive. The decedent is 73-year-old Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California. Update by the edhat staff.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Armed Juvenile Arrested After Making Threats in Lompoc
On 10/7/22, at 8:21am, the LPD Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant. Officers arrived shortly after. It was learned that the suspect was a Hispanic male juvenile who ran into the alley and then went into a nearby apartment.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Receives $1.7M Grant for Ellwood Mesa
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa and surrounding neighborhoods. The Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire. The work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DA Releases Report on January Jail Death
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced [Friday] that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Moves to Next Phase
The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is on to the next phase following Council’s approval [Tuesday] night, October 4, 2022, of the environmental document (Mitigated Negative Declaration). More than 15 speakers turned out to the Special Council Meeting to voice their support for the project and a petition with more than 700 signatures urging councilmembers to approve it in time to meet grant deadlines was submitted. With Council’s approval, the project has now reached the end of the environmental review and conceptual design phase. Now the project will move to the design phase which includes permitting, design, and right of way.
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder
It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez SR-246 Beautification Project Breaks Ground
Caltrans broke ground on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification Project on SR-246 near Santa Ynez on Thursday morning. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins, Santa Ynez Bank of Chumash Indians Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, State Senator Monique Limon, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michael Niehoff were in attendance on the site of the future Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center.
kvta.com
80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Shot
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left an 80-year-old Oxnard man in critical condition. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency personnel responded and transported the 80-year-old...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildfire Preparedness Exposition Scheduled for Oct 14-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to invite the community and local media to attend the second 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition October 14-15, 2022. Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council in partnership with the UCSB Wildfire Prevention and Policy Lecture Series is hosting the Exposition. The Event will be held at the Direct Relief building, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road in Goleta. There will be family friendly exhibits, activities, presentations, and will feature a panel of speakers.
calcoastnews.com
Suspect on the run after killing woman in Montecito
A driver is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle in Montecito Thursday morning, ultimately killing her. Shortly before 5:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had been heard screaming in the 800 block of East Mountain Drive. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the roadway. The woman was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal Vehicle Rollover Near Lompoc
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing identity of the passenger who died in the single vehicle collision on Highway 1 north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road on September 28, 2022. The decedent is 10-year-old Judith Perez De La Cruz of Lompoc. Child...
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
