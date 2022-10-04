Read full article on original website
Lenny Johnson
4d ago
Yeap and some of them are against non violent felons whose been living on the right side of the law after paying their debt to society but still can't protect themselves or their families.
3
ghost writer
4d ago
we as citizens are paying city officials as well as law enforcement agencies to do thier jobs. remain visible out in the field patrolling. not parked side by side talking etc.
2
Cinnycin
4d ago
I personally think they are letting people out too soon. So you get 6 years but you only have to serve like 2 and violent offenders are back at it. not much deterrence.
2
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Kait 8
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Jail time for Arkansas woman accused of misusing VA funds intended for injured vet spouse
Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on Oct. 4 by a federal judge for misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for her injured veteran husband.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
Arkansas woman sentenced after using husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman could spend nearly two years in prison after being found guilty of misusing more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs and a second home, among other items. Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro was sentenced Tuesday to...
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
Kait 8
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
New recommendation for Arkansas school safety
The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final recommendations on how to keep schools safe.
Kait 8
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo...
Kait 8
NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
