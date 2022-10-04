ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Lenny Johnson
4d ago

Yeap and some of them are against non violent felons whose been living on the right side of the law after paying their debt to society but still can't protect themselves or their families.

ghost writer
4d ago

we as citizens are paying city officials as well as law enforcement agencies to do thier jobs. remain visible out in the field patrolling. not parked side by side talking etc.

Cinnycin
4d ago

I personally think they are letting people out too soon. So you get 6 years but you only have to serve like 2 and violent offenders are back at it. not much deterrence.

Kait 8

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
UNION COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
JONESBORO, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
JONESBORO, AR

