This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be HauntedTravel MavenHillside, NJ
Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crisesjustpene50New York City, NY
New York man charged with smuggling Burmese pythons from Canada to the U.S. in his pantsKirsty KendallNew York City, NY
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray AttacksAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georgia and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Former Popular Fishkill Area Restaurant Reopening Under New Name?
After sitting vacant for two years a once beloved restaurant has new life. One thing we can all agree on is that the COVID pandemic claimed many Hudson Valley businesses. The food service industry was one of the hardest hit with so many restaurants not making it through the pandemic. One of those restaurants that didn't make it will soon be home to something new.
West Point Celebrates Successful Basic Training With Huge Country Star
A very popular country singer featured the beautiful location on an amazing special. It's now becoming a common thing, but there's still is a ton of excitement when you hear a huge star is in the Hudson Valley. I am a huge country music fan and one of the best things about country artists is their big heart and how they give back to local communities. Michael Ray is a very well-known country star and he's had big hits like 'Think a Little Less', 'Kiss You in the Morning', 'Whiskey and Rain' and more, but he was recently in the Hudson Valley getting a different kind of attention for some incredible work.
Cooking Oil Theft Trend Hits Ulster County, Two Arrested
If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think. Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil...
