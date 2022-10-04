ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd & Julie Chrisley 'Ignore Almost All Of The Evidence Against Them,' Government Says

While Todd and Julie Chrisley may want a new trial following their conviction on several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, it seems the U.S. Government is less-than-thrilled when it comes to their request.

According to court documents obtained earlier this week, the government alleged that the Growing Up Chrisley stars may have a skewed view of their trial, alleging that there was quite a bit of evidence against them .

"The Chrisley Defendants’ motion for a judgment of acquittal fails to establish why, in the light most favorable to the United States, the jury’s determination of guilt should be disturbed,” the document read, noting that “the jury made factual determinations based upon admissible evidence and returned just verdicts.”

"The Chrisley Defendants gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them and ask the Court to make impermissible credibility determinations," it continued. "For the reasons that follow, the Chrisley Defendants’ motion should be denied.”

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY PLAN TO APPEAL VERDICT AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD, THEIR LAWYER REVEALS

This revelation comes just weeks after the couple requested a new hearing, claiming that one witness, an IRS Revenue officer, had lied under oath.

“The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter , who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” read a document on the subject.

Their sentencing was pushed back roughly one month from October 6 to November 21. The couple still faces 30 years in prison for their alleged crimes.

Amid this shocking news, the couple’s daughter Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram with a post that several fans have suspected may relate to her parents’ sentencing delay.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY PREACHES ABOUT 'BROKEN TRUST' AS TROUBLED PARENTS TRY TO DELAY THEIR SENTENCING

"'Sorry' works when a mistake is made, but not when trust is broken. So in life, make mistakes but never break trust," read a post the star shared last month. "Because forgiving is easy, but forgetting and trusting again is sometimes impossible.”

Radar previously reported on the contents of the U.S. government's response to the Chrisley trial.

