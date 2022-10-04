Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
‘There is no agenda behind it, it is just to have fun:’ Marquette celebrates ‘Plaidurday’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Plaidurday’ Founder Bugsy Sailor is known for many things in Marquette County. He is on the Fresh Coast Film Festival Board of Directors, he is encouraging all Yoopers to watch more sunrises and he founded the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in 2008. In 2011, he came up with a holiday known as Plaidurday.
WLUC
Gwinn residents come together to support local VFW
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - VFW Post 5670 is in need of a new roof before winter. Members are currently holding a fundraiser. You can donate $40 dollars for a ceiling tile. The money will go toward shingles for the roof. The post is located at 54 N. Mitchell St. in Gwinn.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson Scholarship Bird Hunt was held on October 8 in Crystal Falls. The scholarship is in honor of Austin Carlson, who died in March from a medical condition. Austin’s sister, Miah Thompson, said that they wanted to give...
WLUC
Ishpeming students invite community to haunted trail
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail. The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.
WLUC
Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boy’s first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.
WLUC
Silver Samplers tour art galleries in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors explored art galleries downtown Thursday. The Marquette Senior Center hosts the Silver Sampler program, an outdoor recreation program. The group explores the area through activities like hiking, kayaking, and snowshoeing. Thursday, the group toured art galleries and murals in downtown Marquette. Stops along the walk included places like the Marquette Arts and Culture Center, The Gallery, and Wintergreen Hill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
‘This is a great starting point’: MSP to host online safety seminar for parents
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital and the Michigan State Police are partnering to keep your kids safe. On Sunday, Oct. 16 there will be an online safety session for parents at the Gladstone High School auditorium from 6:00-7:00 p.m. All parents are invited. Parents do not have...
WLUC
Marquette County fourth graders visit mining museum
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Lakeview Elementary had a special field trip Thursday. The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum is closed for the season, but the staff welcomed the fourth graders for a tour and history lesson. “I want to build relationships with our community. I want to share our...
WLUC
Norway quilt show showcases assorted crafts
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - As a part of the Leif Erikson Festival a quilt show is being held in Norway Friday and Saturday. The quilt show is being held at the Evangelical Covenant Church. While you can shop for various quilts, visitors can also take part in quilting demonstrations. There is also a showcase of quilts featured by local crafters that were recognized by the American Quilters Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
NMU hosts Forensic Anthropology Symposium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, representatives from taphonomy facilities across Michigan visited Northern Michigan University to attend the forensic Anthropology Symposium. NMU Center For Forensic Anthropology Director Jane Harris said taphonomy essentially deals with the dead. “Taphonomy is the study of everything that happens to an organism after death,”...
WLUC
Meet the UP Children’s Museum’s new executive director
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 25 years, the U.P. Children’s Museum has offered a safe space for kids to learn through hands-on activities. Since the beginning, Former Founder and Executive Director Nheena Weyer Ittner has been the driving force behind the museum. Ittner recently announced her retirement, and Jessica Hanley has been named as her successor. Hanley is a U.P. native, spent ten years as Jeffrey’s Restaurant general manager and served two years as commissioner for the city of Marquette.
WLUC
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers fall craft workshops and take-and-make kits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It won’t be long before the fall colors turn into a sea of white. Why not enjoy the views from a unique location?. Or... bring the fall colors into your home with a crafting kit from Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique. You can take...
WLUC
Pregnancy Services of Delta County launches its capital campaign
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Pregnancy Services of Delta County is raising money for a new location. The non-profit held a fundraiser dinner Thursday night at the Terrace Bay Hotel. Pregnancy Services provides care for both men and women from conception, through birth and even after an abortion. Right now,...
WLUC
‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance named Jim Provost the 2022 veteran of the year. The Marquette County Veterans Alliance presented Provost with the award Friday night during a ceremony at Marquette’s American Legion Post 44. According to the alliance, Provost received the award for demonstrating selfless service and volunteerism for veterans and their families.
WLUC
Marquette County recognized for justice system innovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has received the Rural Justice Advisory Council Community Innovation Award. It highlights three programs within the county. The first is Marquette’s Public Defender’s Office. It’s working to help defendants access behavioral health services. “Over the last year, we’ve added a staff...
WLUC
UP EMS Conference focuses on mental health, recruitment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Efforts are underway to address two key issues facing EMS workers. Mental health and staffing shortages were discussed during Friday’s U.P. EMS Conference in Marquette. One emergency worker in attendance has been working as a Forsyth Township EMT for 16 years. She believes the focus...
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
Comments / 0