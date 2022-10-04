ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert

CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
Man charged with murder in Austin stabbing

A West Side man has been charged in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded last month in the Austin neighborhood, police said. Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday at O’Hare Airport, Chicago police announced Saturday. He’s accused...
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
