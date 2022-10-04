Read full article on original website
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert
CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
Man charged with murder in Austin stabbing
A West Side man has been charged in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded last month in the Austin neighborhood, police said. Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday at O’Hare Airport, Chicago police announced Saturday. He’s accused...
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights
A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
Left two lanes on ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway open after fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) – The left two lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expressway are now open to traffic. The ramp was closed for over a week as a result of fire damage. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) closed the ramp to assess the damage and evaluate the necessary repairs.
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
Demands for a full-blown Department of Environment, more funding for the homeless and mental health and hiring incentives to reverse a record pace of police retirements emerged Monday as pressure points during the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget. Although the police...
‘Until we win’: Abortion rights activists fill downtown streets a month before midterms
“What’s changed? Nothing,” said Aurie Pennick, a former civil rights lawyer and a Chicago resident for the last 70 years. “Our fight is still the fight. It has broadened, it’s more deliberate, but in terms of change… This isn’t the end the same way it isn’t the beginning.”
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
