We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
It's Official: These Stylish Home and Fashion Pieces Are Our Must-Haves for Fall
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
I Check Nordstrom Daily—These 16 Arrivals Replaced the Rest of My Wish List
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
Sweater Dress Season Is Here—25 Outfits to Replicate, ASAP
Do you feel that crisp breeze? Well, that marks the start of the official start of fall. For some, the onset of colder temperatures marks the beginning of holiday planning or travel. But for the fashion set, it marks the beginning of something else entirely: sweater dress season. And while you may be wondering why this clothing staple could be considered as exciting as taking a trip to see the foliage or the holiday season, I'm here to tell you that this piece is underrated.
I've Always Loved the Minimal '90s Vibe—These 30 Pieces Help Me Get the Look
When it comes to fashion through the decades, I have always been a fan of the '90s. It was all about an emphasis on minimalism and strong silhouettes that make you stand out more than the clothing itself. There was this simple yet sexy sort of vibe and understated chicness that many of us still love to this day. I have gone back and forth with this aesthetic, and while I am a huge fan, I sometimes like to dip my toe into maximalism and super-modern pieces. However, I always come back to the simplicity and effortless cool-girl energy that the It girls from the '90s had. When I think of fashion staples that stand out to me when it comes to the '90s, small black sunglasses, white tank tops, leather jackets, brown leather bombers, trench coats, and loose-fitting denim come to mind.
My Beauty Cabinet Is Getting a Fall Refresh—Here's Everything in My Cart
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
Longevity Is My Fall Shopping Motto—These 5 Pieces Are Trend-Proof
Maybe it's part of getting older, but in the past few fashion cycles, I've found myself gravitating toward quality closet staples over flashy new trends. There was a point in my life where I hopped on every new It item and was excited to test out all the buzziest trends, but as of late, I've been focused on building a closet full of pieces I can wear for years.
Kate Middleton Wore a Trendy Fall Color With Her Go-To Heel Style
Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from bright colors any time of year, fall included. And she always seems to be attuned to the current season's color trends and undoubtedly furthers them when she wears them. This time around, that color is marigold. Middleton visited a hospital...
Maia Reficco Is Gen Z's Next Style Icon—Click the Follow Button for Proof
Gen Z isn’t coming for the spotlight. It’s already theirs. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the fashion industry, where trends are now being driven by the brands or retro fashion items the younger generation decides to back from fashion’s history books instead of, well, actual designers. Full of internet mavens with a heightened sense of self-awareness and personal identity, Gen Z wields an enormous amount of influence, especially over our wardrobes. And now, a new member of the under-25 club has entered the chat.
Honestly, I Love It: The New Face Mist That Banished My Redness—Instantly
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market’s most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer’s remorse will be a thing of the past.
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
I'm So Tired of My Boring Black Puffer—These Colorful Layers Have My Attention
After wearing the same black puffer for three years now, I'm ready to find it a new home and move on to more joy-inducing options. We've been in the era of dopamine dressing and don't plan on stopping anytime soon, so why not carry it over into fall? When perusing for a colorful replacement, I discovered that FP Movement had everything I was looking for. It's been my go-to retailer for all things activewear for years, but clearly I've been sleeping on its additional layers. The brand has every perfect outerwear layer from puffy vests to cozy fleece jackets, so it has me covered. Keep reading to shop the lightweight outerwear, activewear, and sporty footwear I'm eyeing as I begin to prep for cooler temps.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
