I'm on a Mission to Buy Jennifer Lawrence's The Row Suit With My Zara Budget
If I had to wear one brand for the rest of my days, it would most likely be The Row. Elegant, luxurious, and utterly timeless, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's beloved label really does check off every box. Unfortunately, at this point in my life, my budget tends to lean more toward Zara than it does The Row, at least when it comes to non-splurge purchases. As a result, I've learned a trick or two about finding the chicest, most expensive-looking pieces from the affordable fashion brand (and others like it) that allow me to get The Row look at a fraction of the price.
The Controversial Wedge-Boot Trend Is Back Thanks to Ana de Armas
What's old is new again. Wedge boots haven't been hugely popular with mainstream shoppers for at least a decade, but I have a feeling the tides may be turning. After spotting Ana de Armas wearing a Louis Vuitton pair, I started scouring the internet for other wedge boots and actually struck gold with my findings.
From Laura Harrier to Olivia Wilde—7 Simple Items Celebs Are Wearing With Jeans
Between the resurgence of '90s style the most recent recent runways are heralding to the general trend fatigue many of us are feeling right now, there's no question that simple style is reigning supreme. A scan through the latest celebrity street style confirms this: the best-dressed stars are stepping out in refreshingly simple outfits—especially with jeans.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Jenna Ortega Wore a Completely Sheer Dress With the Highest Heels, Well, Ever
In a sea of hot pink surrounding Valentino's S/S 23 show during Paris Fashion Week this weekend, Gen Z darling Jenna Ortega stood out in a risqué black slip dress and the French brand's now-iconic 6.5-inch platforms. Normally, an attendee wearing black during fashion month would be considered a safe choice. But when your LBD is made entirely of sheer lace and worn only with matching briefs, safe isn't exactly the word to describe it. Chic, on the other hand, absolutely is.
Every Major Trend to Know From Paris Fashion Week
Yet again, Paris stunned with a packed roster of runway shows and presentations as the final stop of fashion month's tour across the globe. After a season of talked-about collections in New York, London, and Milan, designers debuted their latest runway shows with some seriously showstopping moments. A spray-on dress was made on Bella Hadid in real time on the Coperni runway, The Row showed us the true meaning of minimal luxury, and Saint Laurent brought out A-list celebs, including Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, for a show set in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Lea Michele Wore the On-Sale J.Crew Cardigan You've Probably Been Eyeing
Lea Michele is back on Broadway (starring in Funny Girl) and getting plenty of buzz for it. And with buzz comes the paparazzi, which have been regularly photographing her on her way to work. Michele's style is pretty classic and polished, so it's not surprising that she'd be a fan of J.Crew, especially given its recent renaissance (which we've covered expensively). The cardigan she just wore suited her aesthetic but with a chic, trend-forward twist.
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Ways Everyone's Wearing Fall's Big Shoe Trends
While my trip to Paris might have been extremely short, its impact on me sartorially wise was monumental. While we cover French style on the regular here at Who What Wear, seeing the stylish looks in person was an experience of awe. Trust me, It's not something we've imagined online—they do look that good and put together all the time. I happened to visit right at the beginning of the fall, so I spotted almost all the trends we've been reporting on recently. And while I've already talked about the general trends I saw on my trip, I found myself focusing on how French women were styling the current biggest shoe trends. Think ballet flats, knee-high boots, and low-top sneakers.
Morgan Stewart McGraw Wore the Matching Set of Our Dreams During PFW
The cherry on top of a fantastic season of runways is always Paris Fashion Week. Home to some of the most storied brands in the world, the City of Light consistently delivers on high glamour, major street style, and jaw-dropping shows. And making her exciting return to the front row this season was Morgan Stewart McGraw. The tastemaker and Daily Pop alum arrived with a full schedule that included stops at Balmain, Lanvin, The Row, and Hermès. But perhaps most anticipated on her list was the Valentino show.
The Story Behind Blonde's Fashion Climax, According to the Costume Designer
Along with her acting skills, intelligence, charisma, and philanthropic efforts, Marilyn Monroe's fashion is a major part of her legacy. Considering the indelible mark she made on Hollywood history, you can imagine that re-creating her image would be no easy feat. Just ask Jennifer Johnson, the costume designer for the new movie Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Monroe. Johnson conducted an enormous amount of research in preparation for the film.
9 New It Items Celebrities Have Been Wearing all Over the World
One of the reasons I study celebrities' outfits so carefully (besides because it's my job) is so that I can see if they're wearing any of the latest It items. And if it's a celebrity that's into fashion, oftentimes they are. And depending on the celebrity, if something isn't an It item just yet, they can set it over the edge and make it one.
I’ve Been Taking Notes, and These 5 Cool NYC Outfits Pass The Test
One of my favorite things about working at Who What Wear is that I get to work with so many amazing, creative people who also happen to have great style. While that’s a given, it has honestly helped me up my own style game being surrounded by such well dressed people who know what they're talking about when it comes to fashion and know their way around a great outfit. I find myself always looking to them and their instagram feeds for inspiration when the question comes to mind “what should I wear?” What’s great about it too is that not all of my coworkers dress the same, while they’re all super chic they don’t all go for the same vibe (and that’s a good thing, how boring would it be otherwise.) Lately on my deep dive for great fall outfit inspiration 5 of our NYC based editors wore these super easy yet stylish outfits that I’ll be copying all season.
If Euphoria's Lead MUA Had Your Credit Card, She'd Buy These 13 Beauty Products
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
Maia Reficco Is Gen Z's Next Style Icon—Click the Follow Button for Proof
Gen Z isn’t coming for the spotlight. It’s already theirs. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the fashion industry, where trends are now being driven by the brands or retro fashion items the younger generation decides to back from fashion’s history books instead of, well, actual designers. Full of internet mavens with a heightened sense of self-awareness and personal identity, Gen Z wields an enormous amount of influence, especially over our wardrobes. And now, a new member of the under-25 club has entered the chat.
Fashion People Will Always Be Loyal to This Retailer: Here's What I'm Eyeing RN
No one throws a party like Bloomingdale's, and the retailer's 150th anniversary is no exception. To celebrate, Bloomingdale's launched 300 exclusive pieces from some of the top designers in the industry. I had the pleasure of seeing this collection in real life, and let me tell you it's nothing short of iconic. Editor-favorite brands such as Staud, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and many more collaborated to create apparel and accessories in Bloomingdale's signature black and white (and even took inspiration from the iconic brown bag). The exclusive items I've rounded up below feature everything from a metallic crescent shoulder bag to the houndstooth cardigan I'd wear all season long. Keep scrolling for these anniversary pieces and my personal fall favorites from bloomingdales.com.
I Love October, and These Knits and Jackets Are What My Fall Wardrobe Is Missing
Sweater weather has officially arrived here in New York City. Since I've lived in New York for almost four years now, you would think that I have a large collection of jackets and sweaters, but I actually don't. I usually get more excited about summer and spring fashion and have neglected my fall/winter wardrobe, but this fall, that is coming to an end. I have been shopping like crazy for this new season, looking for great sweaters and coats to wear all fall and winter. Since it's finally October, the fall spirit is very much alive and well, and I've fully embraced the coming of the new season. While I do love summer, fall will always have a special place in my heart. My birthday is in October so I'm a little bit biased, but I also love Halloween, I'm planning a few getaways, and my calendar is filling up with fun activities with friends and family.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
