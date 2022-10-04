One of my favorite things about working at Who What Wear is that I get to work with so many amazing, creative people who also happen to have great style. While that’s a given, it has honestly helped me up my own style game being surrounded by such well dressed people who know what they're talking about when it comes to fashion and know their way around a great outfit. I find myself always looking to them and their instagram feeds for inspiration when the question comes to mind “what should I wear?” What’s great about it too is that not all of my coworkers dress the same, while they’re all super chic they don’t all go for the same vibe (and that’s a good thing, how boring would it be otherwise.) Lately on my deep dive for great fall outfit inspiration 5 of our NYC based editors wore these super easy yet stylish outfits that I’ll be copying all season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO