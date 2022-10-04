ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says

An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members

Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Subway rider dies, 2 wounded in stabbings, NYPD searching for suspects

NEW YORK — After one person died and two were wounded in separate stabbings on the subway Thursday, police are still searching for suspects. The latest attack happened at the 175th Street station in the Morris Heights section. According to police, it was unprovoked. The suspect ran off and the victim died at the hospital, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

