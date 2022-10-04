Read full article on original website
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight
A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says
An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks
More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Off-duty NYPD officer allegedly held knife to nephew’s throat: ‘Give me the money or I’ll hurt him’
QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after she put a knife to her nephew’s throat in Queens on Thursday, police said. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was at her sister’s house when she allegedly started arguing over money. Akter began to demand money, according to officials. Akter then grabbed her nephew, put a […]
Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members
Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
Tow truck driver killed while on the job in Long Island Expressway crash: NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A tow truck driver was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway on Saturday, police said. Carlos Santiago, 47, was the tow truck driver was hooking up a disabled car on the westbound side of the LIE near 85th Street in Queens around 3:20 a.m. when two cars […]
NYC sanitation worker arrested after woman, 81, critically injured by Brooklyn garbage truck
The victim was crossing 15th Avenue at 85th Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck making a left turn onto 15th Avenue from 85th Street.
Subway rider dies, 2 wounded in stabbings, NYPD searching for suspects
NEW YORK — After one person died and two were wounded in separate stabbings on the subway Thursday, police are still searching for suspects. The latest attack happened at the 175th Street station in the Morris Heights section. According to police, it was unprovoked. The suspect ran off and the victim died at the hospital, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.
