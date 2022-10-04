Read full article on original website
Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day
Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
Cabot first responders confident they can handle future emergencies
CABOT, Ark. — First responders in Cabot must always be prepped and ready for any emergency situation that could arise. And to help first responders prepare, Cabot High School students got to go on a field trip that was a little out of the ordinary. They didn't go to...
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
Educators continue to push for pay increases
ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
Arkansas principal making reading fun for elementary students
CABOT, Ark. — There's nothing like rocking out to good a song. But, what about a good book?. That's the message one Cabot principal is using to get her students excited about reading!. Carol Skiba is the principal at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot. Once upon a time, standing...
Arkansas students work together to fight hunger
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
Arkansas experts share tips on how to keep children safe from harming themselves with guns
ARKANSAS, USA — Following the tragedy on Tuesday night where a one-year-old reportedly shot herself in Little Rock, the Police Department reminded all gun owners how to store them safely, so this doesn't happen again. "It's a very tragic situation. It's very sad," Sergeant Michael Lundy said. Lundy said...
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
Little Rock mayoral candidates speak to community during forum
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The November election is just a few weeks away— and one closely watched race will be the one for Little Rock mayor. On Wednesday, October 5, the mayoral candidates met and spoke at a forum in southwest Little Rock. This came after a busy...
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
Little Rock School District to encourage safe gun storage via student handbook
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Educating students has always been the goal of the Little Rock School District, but so has being able to keep the students safe while they learn. The school board has made strides to encourage safety off campus as well. "Because it's all about safety, and...
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Events continue despite LITFest cancellation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
