Jacksonville, AR

THV11

Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day

Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Educators continue to push for pay increases

ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas principal making reading fun for elementary students

CABOT, Ark. — There's nothing like rocking out to good a song. But, what about a good book?. That's the message one Cabot principal is using to get her students excited about reading!. Carol Skiba is the principal at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot. Once upon a time, standing...
CABOT, AR
THV11

Arkansas students work together to fight hunger

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ucanews.live

Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k

Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Events continue despite LITFest cancellation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
