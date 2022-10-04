Days after Hurricane Ian hit, search & rescue crews are still looking for survivors on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, members of the Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 searched for survivors on Fort Myers Beach.

“Our goal was to come up behind the storm and pass through the affected areas,” Public Information Officer for Florida Task Force 2 Ignatius Carrol said.

Crews went house-to-house going into every single building, looking for people trapped in the rubble, or worst case scenario, killed by Hurricane Ian.

Ryan Huntington is the team leader of his group of guys going door-to-door. His only job is to keep his guys safe.

“We have to be very safe because the structure’s compromised. So we have to assess what we’re doing and make sure we’re moving at a methodical pace,” Huntington said.

Unlike what we saw in Katrina, this task force does not spray paint tags on buildings already searched. Instead, their every move is tracked on their phone through an app.

“It’s real-time. It can be tracked at the state level and the federal level,” Huntington said.

In the app, they are able to track what they find in each building.

“We have multiple teams on the island right now and we’ve gridded it out so that we divide the work so we get the work done systematically and we don’t miss anything,” Huntington said.

The goal is to check out every building in no more than thirty minutes; hopefully finding nothing but rubble.

However, that’s not always the case.

When search and rescue crews believe they may have found someone in all of the rubble, they bring in their K-9 team.

Phierce and Phame are trained to detect if someone is under all the debris.

“Our dogs are trained not to alert on anything but human scent,” K-9 Search Specialist Jennifer Brown said.

Brown said it isn’t all that easy for Phierce and Phame.

Right now on Fort Myers Beach, there are a lot of different smells.

“There is a lot of organic decomposition right? We got brush and trees and wood and refrigerators and freezers, there is a bunch of shrimp bait now sitting there that’s a big odor. Those are distractions and our noses can’t tell the difference but our dogs can,” Brown said.

Phame and Phierce have a big role in search and rescues, whether its finding people or finding peace.

“I think my heart drops a little more when they bark, I wanna bring closure to people. I want to help people in their time of need,” Brown said.

Luckily, on our trip with them it was all sniffs and no sounds.

“I am very happy my dog didn’t have a find today,” Brown said.

No find is a good sign, just like the signs spread across the island.

Signs that we are one step closer to recovering.

Signs that show our strength in Southwest Florida is unwavering.

A sign that together with all of us, we can weather any storm.