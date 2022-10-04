Volleyball: Surrey, Washburn get road wins

A classic rivalry plays out on the Dakota CW this Friday, with the Bismarck Demons traveling north to take on the Minot Magicians. Bismarck comes into this game still looking for their first win, one that won’t come easy. Last season, it was a 10-0 win for Minot at Bismarck’s homecoming, one that has stuck […]

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO