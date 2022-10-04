Volleyball: Surrey, Washburn get road wins
A few Class B Volleyball teams had games on Monday, with multiple Region Six teams in action.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|TGU Titans
|3
|Surrey Mustangs
|0 Final
|Nedrose Cardinals
|1
|Washburn Cardinals
|3 Final
|Parshall Braves
|0
|Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders
|3 Final
