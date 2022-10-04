ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn, ND

Volleyball: Surrey, Washburn get road wins

By Tristan Thomas
 5 days ago

A few Class B Volleyball teams had games on Monday, with multiple Region Six teams in action.

Class B Volleyball Scores

TGU Titans 3 Surrey Mustangs 0 Final
Nedrose Cardinals 1 Washburn Cardinals 3 Final
Parshall Braves 0 Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders 3 Final
Comments / 0

