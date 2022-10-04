ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak

Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31

I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own

I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month

Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

