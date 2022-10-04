Read full article on original website
Related
Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’
Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month
Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out
Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – cheap $1.25 finds that will make your home look more expensive
IF you're on a budget but want your home to look high-class, one Dollar Tree superfan has shared her cheap and trendy $1.25 finds. Having an expensive-looking home doesn't have to break the bank, and a Dollar Tree lover shared a few home decor finds that won't break the bank.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club
In an economically unstable time, when we may or may not be in a recession and inflation is pummeling our paychecks, saving on essentials like groceries is critical. If you're shopping for a family,...
Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0