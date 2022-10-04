Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning. Firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of State Route 5 Southwest.
WYTV.com
Zoning for Warren woman’s facility tabled
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to convert a former church into a transitional house for women will not happen any time soon. A vote was not taken at Thursday’s city Zoning Board meeting. It was because of a lack of second on a motion to approve. Warren Family Mission wants...
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in case involving murder of pregnant woman in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Friday in the case of the murder of a pregnant woman. Kemari James was found guilty of murder in the killing of La`Nesha Workman and the attempted murder of Andre Haynes. He was also found guilty of having weapons under disability and escape. An aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.
WYTV.com
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown. Around 4 a.m., Austintown police received more than a dozen calls about a car fire. Operator: “911, what is the location of...
WYTV.com
Man accused of raping child over several years
(WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child. Police said Robert Tullio, 53, of Youngstown, repeatedly raped a young girl over several years. He is charged with three counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition. U.S. Marshals took him...
WYTV.com
House destroyed by fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side. Reports said flames were already shooting out of the roof of 717 Fairgreen Ave. when the first fire crews arrived about 4:35 a.m. Firefighters let the house...
WYTV.com
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Detective John Weston said about 15 vehicles were broken into between about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Several items were taken including purses, wallets, credit cards and other items.
WYTV.com
Police arrest two on drug charges; one leaves hospital, other fights to stay there
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a tale of two hospital visits Wednesday for a man and a woman who were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the East Side. Reports said officers about 2:10 p.m. pulled over a car at South Center Street and Poland Avenue driven by John Kearns, 42, of Rogers for a cracked windshield. As the car pulled over reports said Rogers and a female passenger, Gloira Lykens, 32, of Youngstown, could be seen reaching in the back seat.
WYTV.com
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren. The event will feature thousands of “last call” and specialty products, OHLQ Exclusives, limited-release single barrels and more. Among the various sizes (750 ml, 350 ml, 200...
WYTV.com
Former president, treasurer of local business charged in $1.6M fraud probe
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to federal court records, two former executives of a Youngstown construction company are accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud their company out of millions of dollars. Former B&B Construction president Philip M. Beshara and former company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria were both charged...
WYTV.com
YSU Walk with a Doc Program at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU celebrates National Physical Therapy Month and Active Aging Week by encouraging people to get moving. The Walk with a Doc Program will meet at the center stage concourse near the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall at 9 a.m. The free program meets on...
WYTV.com
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
WYTV.com
Nationwide giant pumpkin growers prepare for big weigh-off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, for the 27th time, Parks Garden Center in Canfield will host the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-off. People from as far away as Minnesota and Tennessee have competed in the past. Earlier Friday, we were there while some of the pumpkins were being dropped off.
WYTV.com
Warren mayor to run again, will face challenger in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin has announced he will run for re-election in 2023, and he will have a challenger in the primary. “I feel very good about what we’ve been able to accomplish during my tenure,” said Franklin. “I have more I want to do.”
WYTV.com
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown has been awarded $82.7 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds. These funds are to be divided up and awarded to different departments and projects in the city. A special review committee has been created to help make recommendations for priorities...
WYTV.com
Community enjoys Celebrate Poland Fall Festival
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival. The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade. They also had a...
WYTV.com
Community store opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday. Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren. Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables....
WYTV.com
Local team plans ‘Pink Out’ game, donation drive
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Niles, students at the high school went pink for their final home game of the season. Cheerleaders, football players and the band all incorporated pink into their uniforms for “Pink Out” night. It’s to raise awareness about breast cancer.
WYTV.com
Grandparents get special recognition at local school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts. More than 300 grandparents came out. This is the first time the event’s returned to normal since the pandemic. Organizers...
WYTV.com
How local gas station can set price at $3.49 a gallon
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Would you like to fill up at $3.49 a gallon? This price is nearly unbeatable right now. It’s right inside the Ohio state line along Route 224 at Morgan Oil. We talked with the owner about how he’s able to do it while most other stations are at $3.99 or higher.
