YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a tale of two hospital visits Wednesday for a man and a woman who were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the East Side. Reports said officers about 2:10 p.m. pulled over a car at South Center Street and Poland Avenue driven by John Kearns, 42, of Rogers for a cracked windshield. As the car pulled over reports said Rogers and a female passenger, Gloira Lykens, 32, of Youngstown, could be seen reaching in the back seat.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO