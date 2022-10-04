Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Just Dropped a Ton of Fall Essentials From Topshop—Shop These 21 First
Listen up, Topshop fans. Nordstrom—the exclusive retailer of the British brand in the U.S.—has an announcement that's sure to rile you up. This week, a ton of new essential pieces for fall arrived both in stores and on Nordstrom.com just in time for the arrival of the season's chilly and dreary weather. And in true Topshop fashion, each and every one of them is showstopping enough to make you forget about summer and dive head first into autumn.
I Check Nordstrom Daily—These 16 Arrivals Replaced the Rest of My Wish List
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
It's Official: These Stylish Home and Fashion Pieces Are Our Must-Haves for Fall
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
Fall Haul! 35 Epic Nordstrom Finds That Shockingly Don't Top $150
Calling all lovers of fall—let's talk autumn wardrobes. In my mind, there's no question that this time of year is the best for getting dressed. It's just cold enough to experiment a bit more with your style but not so cold that getting dressed feels bland. Because of that, it also happens to be my favorite season to shop for. I was planning my fall wardrobe all through September, but I'm still putting the finishing touches on it. There's nothing stopping me from making a few more affordable buys to round things out, and right now, Nordstrom is speaking my language.
H&M Is Helping Me Upgrade My Home and Wardrobe This Fall—38 Finds On My Wishlist
I usually hunt H&M's new arrivals for clothing choices, but I've had my eye on the brand's home selection more often as of late. I've been watching Architectural Digest home tours almost religiously, and it's inspired me to make some changes to my home. Just as I make seasonal updates to my wardrobe, I'll be doing the same to my apartment. And since homewares can get a little bit expensive, H&M is just the shopping destination I need to accomplish both on a budget.
9 New It Items Celebrities Have Been Wearing all Over the World
One of the reasons I study celebrities' outfits so carefully (besides because it's my job) is so that I can see if they're wearing any of the latest It items. And if it's a celebrity that's into fashion, oftentimes they are. And depending on the celebrity, if something isn't an It item just yet, they can set it over the edge and make it one.
Designer Bag Prices Have Gone Up, But I Found These 34 Under $500
As you may already know, I’m very into bags. From tracking down the best options on secondhand sites to curating my own little collection to simply seeing them in my day-to-day work “research,” if there’s a cool purse out there, I know about it and have already thought about owning it. So in my continued effort to bring you all some grade-A content, today I thought I’d round up my favorite designer It bags of the moment but with a very exciting peg. From classics like Prada and Gucci to current it-girl brands like By Far or Luar, I’ve rounded up the 35 coolest, brand-new, under-$500 purses on the market right now, just for you. Since I likely lost you at under $500, I’ll end it here and let you continue on to shop.
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Ways Everyone's Wearing Fall's Big Shoe Trends
While my trip to Paris might have been extremely short, its impact on me sartorially wise was monumental. While we cover French style on the regular here at Who What Wear, seeing the stylish looks in person was an experience of awe. Trust me, It's not something we've imagined online—they do look that good and put together all the time. I happened to visit right at the beginning of the fall, so I spotted almost all the trends we've been reporting on recently. And while I've already talked about the general trends I saw on my trip, I found myself focusing on how French women were styling the current biggest shoe trends. Think ballet flats, knee-high boots, and low-top sneakers.
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
I've Always Loved the Minimal '90s Vibe—These 30 Pieces Help Me Get the Look
When it comes to fashion through the decades, I have always been a fan of the '90s. It was all about an emphasis on minimalism and strong silhouettes that make you stand out more than the clothing itself. There was this simple yet sexy sort of vibe and understated chicness that many of us still love to this day. I have gone back and forth with this aesthetic, and while I am a huge fan, I sometimes like to dip my toe into maximalism and super-modern pieces. However, I always come back to the simplicity and effortless cool-girl energy that the It girls from the '90s had. When I think of fashion staples that stand out to me when it comes to the '90s, small black sunglasses, white tank tops, leather jackets, brown leather bombers, trench coats, and loose-fitting denim come to mind.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
I Design Handbags—These Are the Shapes, Silhouettes, and Colors "In" for Fall
No one knows accessories like Marina Raphael. Before launching her own namesake handbag brand in 2019, she grew up surrounded by the shimmering crystals and over-the-top gems of Swarovski—a company Raphael's family founded and operated for over 100 years. With a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of such a legacy brand, Raphael decided to branch out by designing handbags, building her own eponymous label.
From Zoe Kravitz to Bella Hadid, Celebrities Are Already Wearing These 6 Boots
We're only a few days into sweater weather so when you walk around New York City, you will only see a few people who have already decided to start wearing boots. Celebrities, however, are a different story. We've only just entered October and they've spent the past month showcasing some of the best trends of the year.
Norma Kamali's Designs Live in My Head Rent-Free—Her Beauty Picks Are Next
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
The J.Crew Fall Sale Is Amazing—29 Items That Will Definitely Sell Out First
We've been singing the praises of the latest J.Crew offerings with the talented designer Olympia Gayot at the helm. (Side note: Don't forget to follow her on Instagram for fantastic outfit ideas.) Well, the editor-loved retailer just launched The Big Fall Event. And yes, it's amazing. We're talking 40% off a ton of items (including sale styles) with the code SHOPFALL through October 10. It's also worth noting that items that don't often go on sale also have limited-time savings opportunities.
