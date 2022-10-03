Comeback! Rio Hondo College ressurects itself as they go on to win in 3 consecutive sets against rivals East Los Angeles College. Celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Lady Roadrunners come into this game on a 3-game winning streak looking to extend it against their rivals up the “10.” After the national anthem and the announcement of the starting lineups, the team threw special Breast Cancer Awareness month goodies to their families in the stands.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO