Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

One dead in fiery Oconto County crash

TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
CBS 58

Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect

Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

