WBAY Green Bay
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton police chase man who dropped loaded handgun downtown, found hiding in backyard
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect faces potential various firearm charges after he dropped a loaded stolen handgun in downtown Appleton, allegedly ignored officer commands, and took off running. According to the Appleton Police Department, the incident happened on a ‘recent weekend’ when officers were monitoring downtown activity near...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
wtaq.com
Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
CBS 58
Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has being held on a $1 million bond on charges stemming from a stabbing outside a bar. Vickendrika M. Jones appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Thursday on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
